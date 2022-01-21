Tax season begins: so you can file for free through these programs in New York | Univision 41 New York WXTV

Tax season is underway and certain New Yorkers may benefit from free tax programs. Next, we explain who would be eligible.
NYC Free Tax Prep
Families with income of $72,000 or less and single filers with income of $50,000 or less in 2021 can use NYC Free Tax Prep to file for free.
NYC Free Tax offers various types of services including:
Virtual Tax Prep is an online tax preparation service. An IRS-certified volunteer will help you file your 2021 tax return during a 60-90 minute virtual call.
The following information is only for virtual dating.
Office hours: Monday, Wednesday & Thursday from 11:00 am-8:00 pm
Tuesday & Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
Saturday: 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Languages): English and Spanish.
Send an email to info@ariva.org to make an appointment.
Delivery Service– For the delivery service, you can drop off your tax documents and pick up the completed return on the same day. Beware these appointments are limited this year due to the pandemic.
In-Person Tax Preparation Locations are limited this year, a volunteer will sit down with you to complete an accurate tax return. Sessions last a minimum of 30 minutes.
Free preparation by volunteers
Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA)
To access this program, where volunteers will help you fill out your taxes, you must meet one of these requirements:
Have earned up to $58,000 in 2021 Have a disability Have limited English skills, so you need help preparing your own tax returns.
Tax Advice for the Elderly (TCE)
The TCE program offers free tax help, particularly for those 60 and older, and specializes in questions about pensions and retirement-related issues specific to seniors.
To find a volunteer near you to help you with your taxes, go here.
Facilitated Self Help (FSA) Program
If your 2020 income was $72,000 or less, you qualify for free virtual tax assistance. There they will help you prepare and electronically file your 2020 federal and state tax returns at no cost.
During a pre-scheduled webinar session using WebEx or Zoom, representatives from the New York Department of Taxation and Finance will walk you through the free tax preparation software, step-by-step, as you complete your tax return.
This program is a public-private partnership between the IRS and industry leaders in tax preparation software who provide their brand-name products for free.
It offers two ways for taxpayers to prepare and file their federal taxes online for free: Traditional IRS Free File, which offers free online tax preparation and filing options at IRS partner sites. Free File Fillable Forms, which are electronic federal tax forms that you can fill out and file online for free. If you choose this option, you must know how to prepare your own tax return.
What documents do you need to start your tax return?
Personal informationA copy of last year’s tax return to access your adjusted gross income (AGI) Valid Social Security numbers for you, your spouse, and any dependents, if applicable Income and receipts
Social Security benefitsUnemployment compensation All receipts for your small business, if applicable Receipts for income from rentals, real estate, royalties, partnerships, S corporations, trusts
Letters from the IRS about child tax credit advance payments and the third economic impact payment.
Other incomeForms W-2, which show your annual wages from all your employers Form 1099-INT, which shows interest paid throughout the year Form 1099-G, which shows any state and local tax refunds, credits, or offsets Forms 1099-DIV and 1099-R, showing dividends and distributions from retirement and other plans paid to you during the year
ACA filersForm 1095-A, Health Insurance Marketplace Statement. For more information, see the tax provisions of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). Form 8962, Premium Tax Credit