The 19-year-old pilot who became the youngest woman to complete the round-the-world solo

The teenager, who comes from a family of pilots, began training when she was 14 years old.

A teenage pilot became the youngest woman to fly solo around the world after a five-month challenge.

Zara Rutherford, 19, landed at Kortrijk-Wevelgem International Airport in Belgium two months later than expected due to bad weather.

During the trip he was a month trapped in Nome, Alaska, and 41 days in Russia.

Upon her return to Belgium, she was welcomed by her family, journalists and her supporters.

