The Amazon clothing store with touch testers

Amazon Style, Jeff Bezos’ first physical clothing store. (photo: GeekWire)

amazon not only wants to be a virtual store, so it has announced that it will open a clothing store in the real world later this year.

Your name will amazon-style, will be located in the suburb of Glendale, Los Angeles and will offer a shopping experience based on technological tools.

Get to know the details of Amazon Style

According to the company, the store will be full of digital resources to make purchases. For example, hangers will have a QR code that customers can scan to see the size, color or availability of the garment.

Additionally, it will be used application Amazon Shopping inside the premises, where people will leave their items in a changing room and will not need to go out to order more items, since they will be available in the store.

Amazon Shopping app. (photo: Amazon)

In case the user does not want to try the items, he can be taken to the counter to collect the items from the app. The payment process will also be based on technology, since the store will admit Amazon One, a resource that allows you to pay with the palm of your hand to verify your identity.

According to the company’s announcement, this store will also use machine learning algorithms to personalize the experience through real-time recommendations for each customer, since when scanning the gestures where it shows that a certain article attracts attention, they will show other related items that you might be interested in.

It is also mentioned that customers can share information about their style with the app and other parameters to receive more specific recommendations, even when offers are available.

Additionally, scanned items will be saved so people can check them out outside the store, claim them in the fitting room, and come back just to try and buy. In addition, it will have touch screens to request more clothes.

Touchscreen in Amazon Style. (photo: Amazon)

What items will Amazon Style include

The company says the store will feature clothing, shoes and accessories for men and women from well-known brands and pop-ups at prices that will satisfy a wide range of shoppers, and that the selection of items will be regularly updated to help people discover the product.

This concept of a physical store is not new to Amazon, as it has been on the scene since 2015, when it opened a bookstore. In 2017, it acquired the luxury grocery store Whole Foods for $13.7 billion and it has since launched several in-person experience formats.

Whole Foods, owned by Amazon. (photo: Management)

On the other hand, the clothing market is increasingly important for the business. According to data from Wells Fargo, in March of last year, the company outperformed Walmart to become the leading clothing retailer in the U.S.

In this sense, the financial services company estimates that the sales of clothing and footwear in the United States will grow about 15% in 2022, reaching more than $41 billion, and these strong results have helped the company open more clothing catalogs in its network, including a luxury store.

Amazon. (photo: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters)

Nintendo video games were the best sellers on Amazon this 2021

In accordance with amazon, the video game that its users preferred to buy this 2021 on their platform were those of Nintendo, since from a list of 20, 19 were physical cartridges for switch.

According to the data of the store, the game that ranks first is Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. Behind this is a list of various titles exclusive to Nintendo Switch or released for the console hybrid. The titles were:

1. Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

2. Just Dance 2022 (Nintendo Switch)

3. Animal Crossing: New Horizons

4. Pokemon Shiny Diamond

5. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

6. Mario Party Superstars

7. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

8. Super Smash Bros Ultimate

9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

10. Metroid Dread

11. Shiny Pearl Pokémon



11. Shiny Pearl Pokémon

12.Super Mario Odyssey

13. New Pokemon Snap

14. Minecraft (Nintendo Switch)

15. Just Dance 2021 (Nintendo Switch)

16. Luigi’s Mansion 3

17.Super Mario Party

18. Carnival Games (Nintendo Switch)

19. Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe

20. NBA 2K22 (PS4)

