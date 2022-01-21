The best diet you can follow in 2022

For its nutritional quality, for its health benefits and for its long-term sustainability. These are some of the reasons why the Mediterranean diet, for the fifth consecutive year, leads the ranking of the best diets for 2022 that the magazine prepares annually U.S. News & World Report.

A panel of 27 experts in diet, nutrition, obesity, food psychology, diabetes and heart disease reviewed 40 dietary patterns from around the world. Adding their own research, they ranked each diet into seven categories: whether it is easy to follow, its ability to produce short- and long-term weight loss results, its nutritional integrity, its safety, and its potential to prevent and control diabetes and heart diseases.

People are unlikely to experience any risk from this eating plan, according to expert panel

As this publication has highlighted, with a score of 4.2 out of 5, the factors that allowed the Mediterranean diet to climb back to the top of the table were its flexibility and highly nutritional power. They also highlighted the active lifestyle that it encourages, with weight control and a diet low in red meat, sugar and saturated fat.

The researchers also stressed that this diet does not eliminate any foods, nor does it restrict calories. As a result, people are unlikely to experience any risk from this eating plan, according to expert analysis.

In addition to taking the top spot for the best overall diet, the Mediterranean diet also led other categories. Among them, the easiest diets to follow, the best diets for healthy eating, the best diets for diabetes and the best diets vaegetarian

Since the Mediterranean diet incorporates a wide range of traditions and ingredients, it does not focus on specific recipes. Instead, experts highlight its basic principles based on eating many products such as fruits and vegetables, whole grains, beans and seeds, some nuts, and a heavy emphasis on extra virgin olive oil.

The moderate consumption of red meat, eggs, dairy products and poultry -compared to other traditional Western diets- has also been a conditioning factor for the Mediterranean diet to reach the first position.

In second place is the famous DASH Diet tied with the flexitarian diet

For the American publication, this eating pattern represents a valuable cultural heritage, which, based on simplicity and variety, has given rise to a balanced and complete combination of foods, based on fresh, local and seasonal products as far as possible. possible.

In second place, tied, we find the famous DASH diet as well as the flexitarian. The first involves a dietary approach to stop hypertension and focuses on reducing salt intake. Flexitarianism, meanwhile, encourages vegetarianism most of the time, but is flexible enough to allow, say, a hamburger now and then.

On the contrary, among the diets with the lowest rating are the Dukan, in the last place in the ranking, the Whole30 and the ketogenic.

The Mediterranean diet emphasizes products such as extra virgin olive oil, fruits and vegetables. Getty

Key factor in the Mediterranean diet

extra virgin olive oil

Among the most prominent foods in the Mediterranean diet, according to experts, is the use of extra virgin olive oil as the main source of fat. And there are many benefits of this product and its components. Thus, EVOOs reduce blood pressure, have antisclerotic and anti-inflammatory effects, and help prevent cardiovascular diseases.

Its habitual consumption can also reduce the risk of developing some types of cancer and, on the environmental level, it helps to take care of the planet in its obtaining process, according to a new study published by Harvard in which more than 60 thousand women participated and almost 32 thousand men and in which, during 28 years of follow-up, the diet was evaluated through a questionnaire that had to be completed every four years.