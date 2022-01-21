The concern of the fans for Adamari López grows

It was the very Adamari Lopez who confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. It was a contagion that immediately worried her, as well as her friends. fans. It should be remembered that the driver already had a bad experience 3 years ago, when her life was in danger of influenza.

That is why, this time, with the support of her doctors, she decided to take more severe measures to take care of herself and avoid repeating that time that kept her in bed for 3 months. It was thus that he chose to be hospitalized and receive special care that would help reduce the symptoms.

