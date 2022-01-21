The concern of the fans for Adamari López grows

It was the very Adamari Lopez who confirmed that he had tested positive for Covid-19. It was a contagion that immediately worried her, as well as her friends. fans. It should be remembered that the driver already had a bad experience 3 years ago, when her life was in danger of influenza.

That is why, this time, with the support of her doctors, she decided to take more severe measures to take care of herself and avoid repeating that time that kept her in bed for 3 months. It was thus that he chose to be hospitalized and receive special care that would help reduce the symptoms.

In this way, the Puerto Rican stays much calmer, while her body eliminates the virus and Tony Costa Takes care of her.

The concern of the fans of Adamari López

Similarly, the fans grew concerned about Adamari and even asked for prayer chains for the driver. However, to leave them alone, she detailed herself in a video through social networks: “Taking the necessary precautionary measures and talking with my doctors and my medical team, we made the decision to enter the hospital and treat me because of the symptoms I had.”.

In it, it was possible to appreciate that the actress is better, calmer and willing to do everything that is necessary to maintain her good health. Along the same lines, he added: “Remember that about three years ago I had influenza and I was in very poor health, in a very difficult state and with the concern that the same thing would happen to me again, having symptoms that could be similar, because we made the decision to enter the hospital ”.

already being at home and under the care of his ex, Toni Costa, installed at home, the driver looks much calmer with her daughter Alaia, who, it is worth noting, also contracted the disease and is much better.

Adamari López told details of his state of health

Although he assured that he feels much better, he stressed again that, when the first symptoms began, he was afraid, but thought it was a bad cold. That is one of the symptoms that has been repeated in millions of infected people. However, the difference in this new Omicron variant is that it is much more contagious and that is why Adamari López was concerned.

Similarly, he detailed: “My chest is not tight, all the congestion I had has been diminishing… I already came home, I’m still positive at Covid-19, according to the tests I did, but I feel much better. The treatment worked very well for me.”

The Puerto Rican finished: “Alaita is fine. She, I understand, was the one who gave me COVID-19. We believe that she could have caught him in one of her school or extracurricular activities, because she was the first to present symptoms.

In his own video, for the peace of mind of his fans, the 50-year-old actress shared a little about how her days in the hospital were, but already stronger and willing to improve.

