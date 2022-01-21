The Criollos de Caguas repeat as champions of the winter league | Baseball

The Criollos de Caguas repeated on Thursday as champions of the Roberto Clemente Professional Baseball League (Lbprc) by beating the Indios de Mayagüez 4-3, in the fifth game of the 2021-2022 final series played at the Isidoro “Cholo” stadium. Garcia, from the Sultana del Oeste.

Caguas dominated the series 4-1 and celebrated its 20th championship in franchise history.

Los Criollos will be the representatives of Puerto Rico in the Caribbean Series, which will take place from January 28 to February 3 at the Quisqueya Juan Marichal Stadium, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

This is the second time that the Criollos have won the title in two consecutive campaigns. The first time was in the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

A double by Johnewshy Fargas in the top of the eighth inning broke a 3-3 tie as the ninth-ranked Creole took the lead with the winning run.

The Indians – who finished as the leaders of the regular series – failed again in their attempt to win the title for the fourth consecutive final.

Mayagüez hasn’t won a championship since the 2013-14 season.

The manager of Caguas, Ramón Vázquez, won his fourth title in six finals; while his counterpart Luis Matos, from the Indios, added his second runner-up finish in a row.

Caguas remains firm as the maximum champion of Puerto Rico.