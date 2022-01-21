The cryptocurrency market moves bearish but with signs of bottoming

This week’s chart has not shown a significant trend change. The cryptocurrency market continues to struggle and is trading at low levels for the third month in a row. The monthly chart is showing signs that prices are bottoming out, while the intraday charts remain volatile.

The crypto greed and fear index is at 22/100, close to its all-time low, and “extreme fear” remains the dominant sentiment, with a level of potential price action bottoming out. The fear and greed index has historically been a great indicator of reversal signals, showing that many sellers have already left the market, meaning buyers will soon take over. However, it does not provide timing information or clearly predict highs or lows. However, it can suggest when the market is cheapest.

is in a Falling Wedge Pattern – Bitcoin has been bearish for a few weeks now and has mainly moved within the wide range of €35,000 to €45,000, forming a falling wedge pattern. A falling wedge is a bullish pattern and a breakout of it would launch a new uptrend, while a breakout would mean a continuation of the current trend.

On the weekly chart, it is in a range and closed higher, but on the daily chart it is still volatile, albeit with little volume. Momentum indicators are picking up, which suggests that the bulls are slowly taking control.

Cardano continues to show its strength

has outperformed major cryptocurrencies in the last seven days and ADA has seen a price rise of more than 20%. It is now the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The price broke out of the falling wedge and broke above its 50-day moving average, indicating that its bull run could continue.

Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX) SundaeSwap has just launched the mainnet. This is a big announcement for Cardano, as the project will now represent a direct competitor to popular blockchain-based decentralized exchanges, such as , which runs on , and Pancakeswap, which runs on Binance Smart. DEXes are currently some of the most valuable projects in cryptocurrencies.

This is the first big milestone of the year for the Cardano foundation, which has also revealed that other projects will launch this year.

ADA regains its strength

Cardano has outperformed major cryptocurrencies in the last seven days and ADA has seen a price rise of more than 20%. It is now the fifth largest cryptocurrency by market cap. The price broke out of the falling wedge and broke above its 50-day moving average, indicating that its bull run could continue.

SundaeSwap, the Cardano-based decentralized exchange (DEX), has just launched the mainnet. This is a big announcement for Cardano, as the project will now represent a direct competitor to popular blockchain-based decentralized exchanges such as Uniswap, which runs on Ethereum, and Pancakeswap, which runs on Binance Smart. DEXes are currently one of the most valuable cryptocurrency projects.

This is the first big milestone of the year for the Cardano foundation, which has also revealed that other projects will be launched over the course of the year.

Ethereum struggles to take a positive turn

The price of Ethereum fell from the area of ​​2,950 euros. ETH is now trading below the 50-day SMA on the 4-hour chart, approaching the €2,700 support level. For the past week, Ethereum has oscillated in a tight channel between support and resistance levels, while the Relative Strength Index is sinking into oversold territory.

It has been stuck at the same level for two months

IOTA touched the resistance level of €1.05, but fell back below €1 following the general market correction. It has been trading in this range for two months, with bulls and bears vying for control. The price has bounced several times from the horizontal zone of 0.9 euros, each time creating long wicks. However, as long as the price trades above this level, there is a chance that the structure remains bullish.

is outperforming BTC

BTC price remains under downward pressure and illiquid, while BEST moves in a positive direction. The pair shows the Bitpanda ecosystem token outperforming Bitcoin, with BEST rising to the first resistance level of 0.00002540 BTC.

BEST broke out of a long trend line and touched the support level at €0.81. The token has often reached this support zone in the past, which suggests that buyers are strongly holding their positions at this level.