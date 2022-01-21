The daring photos of Maite Perroni with her boyfriend that everyone talks about

Instagram/@maiteperroni

For months, the relationship Maite Perroni and her new boyfriend Andres Tovar It has given much to talk about. However, the singer and actress has always remained strong in her decision and does not stop shouting to the world the love she feels for the Mexican producer.

Now the former RBD has heated up the networks with some daring photos that have made the followers react.

Perroni shared a few hours ago on his Instagram account some somewhat erotic photos with Tovar, with which he wanted to convey a clear message in this new year: “My body, my Instagram and my life… 2022,” he wrote.

In the black and white images, the actress appears next to the 29-year-old producer in very sexy and even provocative positions. In one they appear looking at each other closely, while he grabs her by the waist, but in another they went further and Tovar lifts her skirt, revealing an edge of the Mexican’s buttocks.

As expected, many were those who reacted to these images. “God help me! Now the Rebel is coming out to Lupita!”; “you are the best, SO SPEAK”; “🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 you went too far Maite. They are wonderfulssss 👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️ what a photo”; “and the husband of another 😅”; “Being happy is the most rewarding thing in life 💗 Greetings and much success in all your projects,” they were told.

Last October, Perroni confirmed her romance with Tovar, after she was in the eye of the hurricane after being accused of Claudia Martin of being responsible for the breakdown of her marriage to the producer.

“We ask for respect for our history and whoever wants to be part of it, from love, will always be welcome,” said the actress on Instagram when announcing their courtship.

“We have experienced harassment, blackmail, manipulation and even our safety and that of our families has been put at risk,” he warned. “Things did not go as they were told and we do not want to be part of this media circus (which seems to have to be endured by those of us who work in entertainment, since under the pretext of ‘freedom of expression’ limits are broken in the that violates and destroys people’s lives). That is why it is very important for us to clarify this situation”.

Continue reading the story

Despite the gossip, the couple has known how to live this moment intensely and have shouted their love from the rooftops. “Soul mates are not just lovers, there is an eternity in these eyes. You are my favorite feeling,” the actress said on Instagram, sharing tender photos with her boyfriend.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

ON VIDEO: This is how the new generation of ‘Rebelde’ is defined.