The disappearance of the Cuban boy Yosvany Villar Ávila is still under investigation

A relative and neighbors of the child Yosvany Villar Ávila they told CUBAN JOURNAL that the body found in Havana could not be identified as that of the missing minor for more than a year ago.

“It is a case that is still open. It is still under investigation and I cannot give any further statement because we have been warned,” said the boy’s relative.

The body found could not be identified as that of Yosvany Villar Ávila for none of the tests done, added the relative, who requested anonymity.

Airovis Avila Perez, the mother of the minor missing since December 11, 2020, was summoned last Monday to identify a body found in Havana.

Neighbors said they were shocked by the mother’s situation. Unfortunately, the child has not yet been identified.

Neither the Ministry of the Interior (MININT), nor the official media, nor the pages managed by State Security on social networks have made mention this week of the case of the cuban boy Yosvany Villar Avila.

for months the political police threaten the family not to give statements to the independent press nor will they disclose photos of the child on social networks.

At the time of his disappearance, Yosvany Villar Ávila was 14 years old. During the follow-up of the case that DIARIO DE CUBA has done since December 2020, family members have expressed fear over the threats from the authorities and have complained about the actions of the Police.

“My wife filed a complaint with the police months ago because they told him not to upload any more photos to social networks, that they were looking for him, but until now we don’t have the slightest idea where Yosvany could be,” Luis Enrique Hidalgo Domínguez, stepfather of the minor, told DIARIO DE CUBA last September.