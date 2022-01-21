The eviction of a home for children with kidney problems causes outrage in Santiago de Cuba

Children with chronic renal failure and who receive treatment in the North Juan de la Cruz Martínez Maceira Pediatric Hospital, Santiago de Cuba, They were evicted this week from the home intended for them in the city, in an act that has provoked the indignation of relatives and neighbors.

Is the second time in less than 24 months that the Government of Santiago de Cuba removes patients from the city’s pediatric nephrology service from a house assigned to them. The service cares for children from all the eastern provinces, with congenital malformations, urinary incontinence, staghorn stones and waiting for a kidney transplant.

The closure of the facility became effective despite the refusal of the responsible health personnel with the medical care of minors. The Government also ignored the protests of the psychologist Eduardo Montoya, Dr. Vilma Zayas, secretary of the hospital’s Party Committee, and the parents, that on December 27 they sent a letter to the authorities and last weekend they went with their sick children to the Provincial Party.

“Tell the Minister of Health!”

“Help! The Nephrotic Home is going to be taken away from us. Tell the Minister of Health!Montoya, leader of the province’s psychoclown team, wrote on his social networks.

According to relatives, the authorities rejected his pleas and confirmed that the home for children with kidney problems will be moved to an apartment with only two rooms and a bathroom in Micro 9, José Martí district, several kilometers from the hospital. In that area there is a lousy transport service and the water distribution cycles take between 10 and 15 days., which could worsen the situation of sick children, with very low defenses and prone to infections.

The home was in front of the Hospital Guard Corps North Pediatric.

“The kidney patients who were there felt safe having their medical staff nearby and in the event of any crisis of hypertension, seizure or high fever, they quickly received care and stabilized,” said psychologist Montoya.

This specialist with more than 35 years of experience questioned the authorities: “Why this measure of transfer to a place so far away? Why destroy the stability of a medical psychological job to create anxiety and insecurity (in children)?“.

“What is the convincing reason to take such conduct? What will be the future of this beautiful house located in a quiet neighborhood and close to the hospital?, at a time when parents and patients are under stress and very hurt,” he added.

Montoya also affirmed that the office of the Psicoclowns project was located in the evicted home, and criticized that no one had cared about the fate of the resources that were found there and that were used to make “these children happy with a life condemned to suffering. “.

Although Montoya asked that his opinions not be misunderstood, he was summoned by the Provincial Directorate of Health. According to witnesses to the meeting, “doctors Alina and Gustavo demanded that the specialist retract and withdraw the complaint from social networks.”

In a later text, Montoya said that the Ministry of Public Health promised to provide an adequate solution to the problem, but this Thursday DIARIO DE CUBA confirmed that the children taken from the house have been crowded into the Pediatric Hospital for nearly 72 hours.

“Our children can die”

In their letter to the Provincial Party, the parents of the affected children affirmed: “On many occasions our children have suffered from high fever, convulsions, digestive bleeding and from catheters, and they have been able to save themselves by having the guardhouse nearby“.

“If they take us this far our children are going to die at any moment, because there will not be a car in time to take them to the hospital, or nurses to attend to us,” they added.

Parents claim that many consider the evicted home as their other home, because “they wash, cook, receive help and spend more time (even years) there than in their own home”.

Even if the majority thought that the letter would stop the authorities of the province, these did not compromise and they carried out the eviction. DIARIO DE CUBA confirmed that the children were transferred last Tuesday to the Children’s Nephrology ward of the North Pediatric Hospital, where there are no conditions for a long stay.

“It is inconceivable that children with kidney failure and heart problems are stacked in two exits and have to go to the same bathroom as family members and medical students, when hospital spaces are underutilized and there are more offices than premises to serve the child population,” said a mother who had her little girl hospitalized.

The path of insensibility.

According to the mother of one of the affected adolescents, The authorities told him that the eviction from the house where the children had been staying until now was due to “the need of the Government to collect their properties and give them social meaning”.

With that argument, the Administration and the Ministry of Public Health stripped the pediatric nephrology service of Santiago de Cuba of one of the centers that humanized the stay of dozens of children from eastern Cuba, including residents of the island’s two main mountain ranges: the Sierra Maestra and the Nipe-Sagua-Baracoa massif.

Local nephrologists have not been able to perform kidney transplants in the last two years, period in which at least four children have died, basically due to lack of financing and first-generation medicines, which would have been aggravated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Nowadays More than a dozen minors are hospitalized in Santiago de Cuba, including patients from Holguín and Guantánamo. Three other little ones recently underwent surgery to make a fistula and start dialyzing them.

When inquiring about the subject, DIARIO DE CUBA learned that the home for children with chronic kidney problems is part of a program conceived more than three decades ago to improve the stay of minors who had to undergo dialysis.

But nevertheless, At the end of 2019, the house that was then intended for that purpose —and which had five rooms, three bathrooms and other amenities— was closed and handed over as “stimulus” to the then provincial director of Health, Guillermo Mora, who two months later was removed from office for his mistakes.

In the midst of this “pulling and shrinking” of perks and sanctions, and the heated protests by parents and medical staff, kidney patients were relocated in the house in front of the emergency room of the children’s hospital. But almost At the end of 2021, the Government resumed the “managements” to dispossess the sick again of the few comforts they had there.

Social media catches fire

After hearing the news of eviction from home for nephrotic childrenDozens of Internet users expressed their outrage on social networks.

Seeing Professor Eduardo Montoya “defend so desperately the cause to which he has dedicated so much time is painful (…). I hope that humanity and good judgment will succeed at the end of this process,” said Michel Torres Leyva.

“They are damaging the tranquility and security of the most beautiful and sacred thing in life, children.“, Berta Rodríguez wrote for her part.

“It is very unfortunate that everything we Cubans have fought for and continue to fight for day by day goes to shit.“, said the user Daniela Reyes; while Maribel Miranda described the fact as “absurd and inhumane”.

Meanwhile, Dayana de la Fe García pointed out that the saddest thing is that “sick people pay for the bad decisions and ambitions of the leaders”.

Rubén Darío López said that it would be necessary for “the president to intervene and stop one of the injustices that discredit the government and its institutions”.

“You can write to the pope and it will be for pleasure; the same thing happened when the house for nephrotics was on 6th street, between B and C”, from the Sueño neighborhood, which “they gave it to the provincial director of health”, Guillermo Mora, answered a user who identifies as Lombardo.

In addition to the small apartment in Micro 9, The only option that the authorities have left for parents to consider for now is to travel for the treatment of their children on alternate days. This implies traveling long distances from their places of residence, with the risk of exposing minors to accidents, lack of fuel or that their children may die if they get worse at a time when transportation is not planned.