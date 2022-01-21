The FC Barcelona confirms the injury of Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati continues in his particular ordeal with injuries. The FC Barcelona player had returned to action a little over a week ago, in the semifinals of the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, and he is now back in the infirmary… and maybe for a long time. The 19-year-old footballer could not play more than 35 minutes in San Mamés, against Athletic, and has set off all the alarms.

The ’10’ culé was waiting for the tests that were going to take place this Friday in Barcelona and they have confirmed the worst news: his injury is as serious as expected and it will take time to recover. The club has issued a statement confirming the new ‘stone’ in Ansu Fati’s path and that they are waiting to determine the treatment to follow for his recovery. No option is ruled out.

In a statement published on its social networks and website, FC Barcelona has reported that “the tests carried out this afternoon confirm that the first team player Ansu Fati has an injury to the proximal tendon of the femoral biceps of the left thigh. In the next few days the treatment to be followed will be decided.”

[COMUNICADO MÉDICO] The tests carried out this afternoon confirm that the first team player Ansu Fati has an injury to the proximal tendon of the femoral biceps of the left thigh. In the next few days the treatment to be followed will be decided pic.twitter.com/blcnPEbMla — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_es) January 21, 2022

It is a new blow for the footballer, who had just recovered from a muscle injury in the femoral biceps of the left thigh suffered at the beginning of November against Celta de Vigo, in Balaídos. He spent two months out of action and, on his return, has met with bad fortune again. In San Mamés, he set off all the alarms six minutes into extra time, when he put his hand to his left thigh and left the field crying.

Total concern in the Barça

Precisely his images crying while he left the field were the ones that pointed to the fact that the injury could be serious, something that has been confirmed this Friday. Ansu Fati returns to the coldness of the Barça infirmary, where he has spent more time than expected. He has lived through a real ordeal that, for now, has no end. Before, he had been away for almost a year.

It must be remembered that on November 8, 2020, Ansu Fati He was injured in a match against Real Betis and spent ten months away from the pitch. The injury to the meniscus in his left knee was a nightmare both for the footballer and for those around him and for Barça. He was forced to go through the operating room up to four times… A real blow in every way.