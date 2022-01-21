The first image of Sofía Vegara as Griselda Blanco comes to light

Sofia Vergara posted a photo of her in a bikini and the networks exploded with happiness. It is an image in a gold bikini from the 90s, when she began her career as a model in Miami. Now we know why he did it: to keep us all waiting for a new series on Netflix.

platform streaming has just published the first image of the actress in the role of Griselda Blanco, the woman who became known as the Queen of Cocaine, in the series entitled Griselda, which will be broadcast shortly.

“Sofia Vergara stars as Griselda Blanco in a new miniseries inspired by the Colombian drug trafficker who went on to create one of the most lucrative cartels in history,” says the publication.

The tweet includes a photo of Vergara; he has loose, wavy hair and smokes a cigarette with a hard look on his face.

The six episodes will narrate the life of the woman who had total control of the world of drug trafficking in Miami, the era of the so-called “Cocaine Cowboys”, during the 70s and 80s.

La Madrina was responsible for more than 2,000 murders during her drug trade from Medellin to South Florida and other parts of the country, an average of 3,400 pounds of cocaine per month.

It will certainly be interesting to see how the likeable and likeable star of the show modern-family Take on the role of the ruthless queen of the cartel.

In 2012 at age 69, Blanco was shot to death in Medellin, where she was deported in 2004 after serving nearly 20 years in US prisons.

Another famous actress who was said to want to play the notorious drug lord was Jennifer Lopez. The company STX Films (which was successful hustlers), was in charge of the biopic, although there are few updates on this project.

In 2018, Catherine Zeta-Jones played The Godmother in Cocaine Godmother, from the Lifetime channel.

This story was originally published on January 21, 2022 5:44 a.m.

