The forgotten ones of ‘Tata’ Martino for the FIFA Date

Names like Chicharito, Carlos Salcedo or Javier la ‘Chofis’ López still do not appear in the Tri coach’s calls

The coach of the Mexican National Team Gerardo Martino presented its squad list for the qualifying matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama and highlights the return of elements such as Diego Lainez and Gerardo Artega as well as the absence of important players who could have been considered.

Chicharito has not been called up by Gerardo Martino in over a year. EFE

ESPNDigital presents you the figures forgotten by Martino for the first FIFA Date of 2022.

Charles Acevedo

The goalkeeper has established himself as one of Santos’ main figures, however, the Guerreros’ goalkeeper has only received one opportunity from Gerardo Martino, who called him up for the friendly match against Chile in December 2021. For the matches against Jamaica, Costa Rica and Panama, El ‘Tata’ called Guillermo Ochoa, Alfredo Talavera, Rodolfo Cota and Jonathan Orozco.

Kevin Alvarez

The Pachuca right-back has been summoned by Gerardo Martino but has not been in the calls for the World Cup qualifiers for Qatar 2022. He has only considered him for two friendly matches, in addition to the Gold Cup, a contest in which he did not have minutes of game.

Diego Reyes

The Tigres center-back has been away from the Mexican team for two years. In Apertura 2021, Reyes was essential for the felines to be among the best five defenses. The defender, an area in which the Tri del ‘Tata’ Martino has suffered, was the third footballer of the Nuevo León team with the most minutes, with a total of 1,350.

Carlos Salcedo

Gerardo Martino erased him from Tri after the 2021 Gold Cup, so he has not participated in the Concacaf octagonal. Salcedo became one of the important pieces in Martino’s team but due to off-field problems, combined with a low level, he was left out of the Mexican team.

Jesus Angle

The left back was key in the Atlas that managed to be crowned champion of the 2021 Apertura and thus break its 70-year drought without winning the First Division title. Angulo was signed by Tigres at the end of the previous tournament and with the Felinos he has started Clausura 2021 as a starter, but Martino opted for other options in that position.

John Paul Vigon

The midfielder is one of the best players of Tigres, a team he came to reinforce for the Apertura 2021. Vigón, without experience in the Mexican team, played all 17 games of the Apertura 2021, a contest in which he was the second top scorer of the felines, with four, only behind the nine of Nicolás López.

Alfonso Gonzalez

‘Ponchito’ was one of the best Mexican soccer players in the 2021 Apertura. González, who has not been called up to Tri since 2014. The midfielder has earned a place in the Monterrey squad, where foreigners predominate.

savior kings

It was one of the great revelations of the last tournament. Reyes, who has only been considered for the Mexican Under-21 and Under-23 teams, was with América in the 17 games of the Apertura 2021 regular phase, with 1,250 minutes of play, in addition to three goals and four assists.

Sebastian Cordova

Córdova was present at the last FIFA Date but after his drop in level in recent months, Martino decided not to consider him for the next qualifying matches. Sebastián joined Tigres for Clausura 2022 and it seems that it would only depend on him recovering the best version of himself to return to the Aztec team.

Javier Lopez

The ‘Chofis’ had an outstanding season in the MLS with the San Jose Earthquakes, with whom he played 32 games throughout 2021, the year in which he closed with 12 touchdowns and three assists, numbers that put him on the radar of the Mexican team, to which he has not been called up.

Javier Hernandez

‘Chicharito’, the Mexican national team’s all-time top scorer, has been one of the great controversies throughout Gerardo Martino’s management, especially for the season he had with the Galaxy scoring 17 times. “Tata” has excluded Hernández from Tri’s calls since September 2019 due to an off-court situation and it seems unlikely that Javier will return while “Tata” is on the Aztec bench.