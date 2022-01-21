The Imposter Phenomenon and Medical Students

Careers related to health sciences are usually very demanding by definition. The system, the questions, and the standards of what is expected of a doctor can add a lot of pressure to our lives. The feeling of not being good enough has often been described among students, despite the fact that if we evaluate their performance objectively, they would seem to fulfill everything required. This phenomenon has been described in professionals in general. Individuals consider that everything they have done has been achieved thanks to chance or luck, ignoring the influence of the “effort or own ability” factor.

People with impostor syndrome or phenomenon (IF) do not feel able to internalize and attribute their successes and achievements. On the contrary, they assume that their successes and achievements are the result of luck, coincidence or are the result of the help provided by others, convinced that they are deceiving those around them regarding their abilities and therefore they are afraid of being exposed. as a fraud or impostor.

According to a study carried out by the University of Ucayali, Peru in medical students that applied diagnostic tests for anxiety, depression and IF (1), young people who showed the presence of IF were also more likely to suffer from chronic diseases, inability to make decisions , lead groups properly, depressive, anxious and sometimes suicidal states. Likewise, those who suffered from depression, anxiety and stress were 2.16 and 1.71 times more likely to develop impostor syndrome than those who did not suffer from any of these conditions. In addition, it was found that those who are in their fourth year were 54% less likely to develop impostor syndrome compared to those who were in their first year.

The scale used to diagnose the presence of FI is the Clance Impostor Phenomenon Scale (CIPS). The psychoglobal web portal contains a mini test that, although it is not a validated tool, can be useful to identify if we present some of the main characteristics of the phenomenon. You can access through the following link: https://www.psicoglobal.com/blog/tests-indrome-impostor

If you completed the previous form and you identify with some of these behaviors, approach a health professional. Referral to a therapy group in which peers/co-workers discuss their feelings of self-doubt and failure could be particularly therapeutic. Physicians and other high-profile professionals may be reluctant to participate in such groups unless they are carefully designed to normalize and destigmatize impostor sentiments and provide a safe environment for open sharing of experiences. As students it is also important to start a culture of self-recognition of our successes and abilities. It is also useful to keep a record of them, as they are often easily forgotten in situations of stress and frustration.

Reference:(1). Vilchez J. Factors associated with impostor syndrome in medical students in 2018 [Tesis de maestría]. National University of Ucayali; Faculty of Health Sciences. Available at: http://repositorio.unu.edu.pe/bitstream/handle/UNU/4116/000004017T-MEDICINA.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y