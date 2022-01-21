The Institute of Legal Medicine remains in the pipeline

The King inaugurates today in Albacete the first phase of the City of Justice, a project on which work began 17 years ago

His Majesty the King will preside over this January 21st, at 12:00 noon, the official inauguration of the new City of Justice in Albacete, which came into operation on November 2nd and which houses the 21 single-person judicial bodies of the city, the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office and organizational dependencies attached to the Administration of Justice, but which leaves the building of the Institute of Legal Medicine for the future.

The King will be accompanied in this inauguration ceremony by the president of the Castilla-La Mancha Community Board, Emiliano García-Page; the Minister of Justice, Pilar Llop; the state attorney general, Dolores Delgado; and the president of the Superior Court of Justice of Castilla-La Mancha, Vicente Rouco, among other authorities.

The site on which the new Court building is located has additional space to build in the future the Institute of Legal Medicine of Albacete and the Judicial Territorial Archive, as reported by the General Council of the Judiciary. Meanwhile, the coroners have moved part of their offices to the new premises.

The City of Justice of Albacete has an area of ​​about 30,000 square meters. A total of 311 people, including judges and magistrates, prosecutors, lawyers from the Administration of Justice and civil servants already work in the new facilities.

The infrastructure, which has involved an investment of 25 million euros by the Ministry of Justice, represents the culmination of a project on which work began 17 years ago. Construction began in 2016.

