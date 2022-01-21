The iPhone 13 Mini at its lowest price, save €80 at MediaMarkt!

This discount brings the iPhone 13 Mini down to a price that you have surely never seen before, since it represents a saving of nothing more and nothing less than 80 euros . If you’ve been thinking about buying it these months, take advantage and don’t miss this opportunity.

Apple products do not usually appear anywhere with discounts or exorbitant offers, especially when we talk about one of the models that have just landed in its catalog. However, now we find the latest model of the famous smartphone with a juicy discount at MediaMarkt.

The version that we find on offer is the one that has an internal storage capacity of 128GB in the color PRODUCT RED. A model whose official sale price is established by the company itself at 809 euros and that we can now buy for nothing more than €729. As if that were not enough, the offer includes free shipping and a delivery time of between three and five days.

Complete smartphone with very powerful cameras

This new iPhone 13 Mini is a smartphone equipped with a screen 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR OLED type and offers a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Its technology makes it capable of displaying a maximum brightness of up to 1200 nits, so the visual experience is incredible.

The processor in charge of driving the phone is none other than the chip Apple A15 Bionic, which moves at a speed of 3.1 GHz and is accompanied by 4GB RAM. This hardware combination along with the version iOS 15 As an operating system, it is the perfect mix to offer enormous performance and to do anything on our mobile phone in a matter of seconds.

The photographic section is one of the most reviewed by anyone before buying a mobile, and in this case, the Apple phone has a dual 12 MP camera with wide angle and that support the recording of videos in 4K. It also has the famous slow motion effect at 24o fps, it has optical stabilization and RAW shooting.

On the front, it is equipped with another sensor 12MP TrueDepth which is ideal for making all kinds of selfies and video calls in high quality. The battery of the iPhone 13 is capable of offering us an autonomy of up to 17 hours uninterrupted video playback on a single charge.

It is a model with a very attractive design, but it offers great robustness and waterproof (IP68 certified) to prevent any careless splash from easily damaging it. What’s more, it can withstand being underwater up to 6 meters deep for up to 30 minutes.