The majority of pediatric cases with COVID-19 are under 5 years of age

For the pediatric community, most children have a much faster healing ability than adults, being free of symptoms in two to three days maximum.

Dr. Wilfredo De Jesús Rojas – Pediatric Pulmonologist.

Pediatric patients are considered by specialists as one of the most vulnerable populations to Covid-19, especially children minors who currently do not have the virus vaccine.

Nowadays the most pediatric cases of hospitalizations with COVID-19 in Puerto Rico correspond to children under five years during the current upswing of the pandemic, according to the president of the Island College of Physicians.

For Dr. Wilfredo De Jesús Rojas, Pediatric Pulmonologist, one of the main causes for these infections are the care centers they attend children, since by sharing with other minors, the transmissibility of viruses occurs more easily.

About children who have Asthma, currently some studies affirm that this condition, although it can generate exacerbations in minors, is not a determining factor since in most cases pediatric patients only present mild symptoms.

For the specialist, minors can usually present symptoms such as diarrhoea, nasal congestion, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat.

In addition, a large number of these hospitalizations follow a pattern of dehydration. “These are children who become dehydrated because they don’t eat. They get a fever and respiratory conditions such as asthma are exacerbated,” said Dr. Víctor Ramos, a prominent pediatrician.

The doctor said that most of the hospitalized cases are not serious, but there are several cases of minors hospitalized in Intensive Care because they suffer from severe illnesses.

“Eight children have died in the pandemic. Personally, I have hospitalized more children now than ever before during the pandemic. In Puerto Rico we have lost four-year-old children and worldwide, children under six weeks of age have died,” said the doctor.

Ramos said that he has recently hospitalized children 11 days old and 20 days old, but “a both cases They did very well with the treatment.”

“Most of children who get Covid-19 are doing much better than adults, the fact that children have a much faster healing ability. Most of them in 2 or 3 days no longer have symptoms,” said pulmonologist Wilfredo De Jesús Rojas.

The expert concluded by providing recommendations for parents:

-Use of the mask in children over 12 years of age.

-Maintain social distancing in places public.

-Wash your hands and use Antibacterial Gel.

–Children over 5 years old should be vaccinated.

Here you can see the complete interview with Dr. Wilfredo De Jesús Rojas: