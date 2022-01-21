The most powerful version of this OnePlus falls to 300 euros

OnePlus’ smartphone is still a good buy at this price.

This Amazon offer puts at your fingertips one of the most interesting mid-range of recent times. The OnePlus Nord Can be yours for only 306 euros in its most powerful version, which comes with an impressive 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The OnePlus terminal arrives with a screen 90Hz AMOLED, the Snapdragon 765G, 4 cameras and one fast charging battery, among other interesting features. We tell you everything you need to know about the Chinese smartphone.

Buy the OnePlus Nord at a discount

This OnePlus Nord has an attractive design and a 6.44-inch Fluid AMOLED panel, with Full HD+ resolution. Its 90 Hz refresh screen is something you have to try to understand. You will enjoy a smooth and pleasant experience with every touch.

In his entrails is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, a processor capable of moving demanding applications and games with ease. You will be able to demand a lot from him and he will perform without problems. In this case, as we have said, it comes with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

We came across 4 cameras on the back of this device: a 48 megapixel main sensor, a wide angle 8 megapixels, a macro sensing 2 megapixel and a 5 megapixel camera for the portrait mode. In the double hole of its front, a 32 megapixel main sensor and a wide angle 8 megapixel.

The OnePlus Nord also features a 4,115 mAh battery and a very fast charging technology called Warp Charge 30T. In addition, it comes with an under-display fingerprint reader, face unlock, NFC And till 5G connectivity, you can enjoy the maximum connection speed.

The OnePlus Nord is still a good buy around 300 euros, and more considering that you take its version with 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage. It will offer you a very good experience, speed and a fairly balanced set of features.

