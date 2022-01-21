The mother of the Cuban doctor kidnapped in Haiti prays for a miracle

the mother of the Dr. Daymara Helen Pérez Alabedra, kidnapped in Haiti on January 11prays for a miracle that will return her daughter to freedom and laments that her family does not have the means to save her.

María Alabedra, who lives in a town in Las Tunas, explains to journalist Mario J. Pentón, from América TeVé, that her daughter “She traveled alone to the capital (Port-au-Prince) to apply for a three-month visa to come to Cuba” when the events occurred.

According to Albedra’s statements, she had already requested the criminal record for her daughter to apply for a work permit at the Haitian hospital“to be able to come and go, without having to obtain visas”.

Both the doctor’s mother and her 12-year-old son are anxiously awaiting news in Las Tunas.

“Every once in a while he comes to give me a little spin and says ‘mommy, nothing yet?’

“I have to be as if nothing happened, with a broken heart, so as not to drive the child crazy”it states.

According to his family, Pérez Alabedra had worked as a doctor in the Cuban government missions in Haiti. “After fulfilling his mission, he stayed to live in that place, where they offered him a place in a public hospital,” says the Miami channel.

Cuban doctors have a salary of around 65 dollars a month, so they often escape in search of opportunities.

“When she was on a mission she traveled to buy (within Haiti) and nothing ever happened because they went in a group, but that day (of the kidnapping) she was alone“, specifies the mother of Pérez Alabedra.

The family says that the Cuban authorities have shown solidarityincluding the Cuban consul in Haiti, who “has maintained contact.”

“State Security visits me, the Police, the person who attends to the population in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, these people are in communication with me“, he points out.

On January 20, the Cuban embassy in Haiti wrote on his Twitter: “In relation to the kidnapping of Dr. Daymara Helen Perez Alabedra, who traveled to Port-au-Prince for private matters, the @EmbaCuba_Haiti has kept in touch with her familywith the aim of providing the necessary support and contributing, as much as possible, to his release”.

In another tweet he added: “Similar actions were maintained with the two other Cuban citizens kidnapped in this country and already releasedwho, like Dr. Pérez Alabedra, are fulfilling personal employment contracts in Haiti”.

The official press only reported the case by echoing this information.

Through América Tevé, friends of the doctor sent her messages asking her to stay “strong like the warrior she has always been.” “Don’t give up, we are fighting for you.” The authors of the kidnapping are asked to take into account that she is “an excellent doctor, an excellent mother”.

The local Haitian press noted that those responsible for the kidnapping are criminal groups that control Port-au-Princewhere crime has increased after the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse last July. For the release of the Cuban doctor they ask for 100,000 dollars.

In mid-October 17 missionaries from the United States and Canada were kidnapped by the 400 Mawozo gang and held for two months until the required ransom payment was made.

The kidnapping of the Cuban Pérez Alabedra occurs when they remain in such a situation Cuban surgeon Landy Rodríguez Hernández and general medicine specialist Assel Herrera Correa, both of them kidnapped by the Al Shabab militia in Kenyan territory since April 12, 2019, where they were fulfilling one of the regime’s missions.

In September 2021, Miguel Díaz-Canel recalled the birthdays of both doctors on his Twitter profile and reiterated his commitment that they would return to Cuba.

Since then, no Cuban authority has made reference to them again. ANDhe headline “negotiations continue for the return” of the doctors has been reiterated over and over again in the past three years in the official mediawho are satisfied with reproducing the statements of the leaders of the regime.