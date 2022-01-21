The official statement from Barcelona on the new and serious injury of Ansu Fati

2022-01-20
The young attacker Barcelona, Ansu Fati, He retired this Thursday injured in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey that his team lost (3-2) against Athletic Bilbao.
Ansu Fati He had jumped onto the pitch in the 61st minute for Jutglá but was unable to finish the match at the Nuevo San Mamés.
See: Xavi after a new elimination from Barcelona. “If this is a failure, let it help us learn”
In the middle of a race to try to put pressure on, the young attacker felt a puncture and had to come off in the 95th minute, replaced by Sergiño Dest.
Ansu went to the locker room, with tears in his eyes, covering his face with his shirt.
Barcelona has already released a statement confirming the injury suffered by the Barça “10”.
Also: Painful images! Ansu Fati breaks down and comes out in tears at Barcelona-Athletic
“The first team player Ansu Fati He has a muscle injury in the biceps femoris of the left thigh. Pending tests to know the exact extent of the injury, ”says the statement from Barcelona.
The Catalan press affirms that this type of injury is serious and that Ansu Fati I would be away from the courts for at least two months. Bad news for this young crack who can not get out of injuries.
At 19 years old, Ansu Fati He had already suffered a serious right knee injury in November 2020, and after a year of convalescence, he suffered a new thigh injury in November, in a League match against Celta (3-3), before suffering the covid-19 in early January.
fati he played again in the Clásico of the semifinal of the Spanish Super Cup, where he played 55 minutes and scored a goal against Real Madrid, despite the elimination of Barça (3-2).
The new Barça number “10” was playing his second game since his return.