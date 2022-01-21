The official statement from Barcelona on the new and serious injury of Ansu Fati

2022-01-20

The young attacker Barcelona, ​​Ansu Fati, He retired this Thursday injured in the round of 16 match of the Copa del Rey that his team lost (3-2) against Athletic Bilbao.

Ansu Fati He had jumped onto the pitch in the 61st minute for Jutglá but was unable to finish the match at the Nuevo San Mamés.

In the middle of a race to try to put pressure on, the young attacker felt a puncture and had to come off in the 95th minute, replaced by Sergiño Dest.

Ansu went to the locker room, with tears in his eyes, covering his face with his shirt.