The possible destinations of the Argentine Matías Almeyda

Everything seems to indicate that the Argentine coach, Matias Almeydayou are not comfortable with him MLS San Jose EarthquakesAccording to sources close to “Pelado”‘s environment, they revealed that the strategist would be thinking of leaving soccer in the United States and seeking luck in other latitudes.

The journalist, Favian Renkel announced that Almeyda is looking for other challenges and has already informed the board of the American team of his desire to leave the institution, although the current squad would be working to convince the coach not to leave the team.

“According to sources, Matías Almeyda has made it clear to the Quakes that he wants out of the San Jose Earthquakes. The front office and the players have been trying to convince him to stay since his last game. It’s an ugly situation internally, it will get worse,” he posted on his Twitter account.

Matías Almeyda and his reasons for leaving San José

The Argentine, Matías Almeyda is dissatisfied with the Earthquakes sports project, since he has no serious doubts about the future, which is why he has among his plans, before last season’s MLS playoffs, “Pelado” made statements that suggested that he was not entirely comfortable with San José.

“I like where I am, but I like to be a champion. I am a patient who likes to be a champion. I am a patient who likes to be a champion and I notice that it is complicated like this, it is difficult”, so commented the South American strategist.

Which teams could Matías Almeyda reach?

Chivas fans, every time rumors arise that Almeyda would be free, they immediately candidate him on social networks to return to the “Sacred Flock”, although in South America, many institutions could seek the services of the Argentine, because his style of play and personality, are attractive to hire their services.

The passage of Matías Almeyda in Mexico with Chivas

The Chivas lived hand in hand with

Matias Almeyda

one of his most successful stages in recent times for the club from Guadalajara, as the South American helmsman led the team to its last league title in the Closing 2017, and also managed to be crowned in the Copa MX and the Concacaf Champions League.

In addition, since his departure from the “Rebaño” every time a team from the BBVA MX League he is left without a coach, the name “Mati” rings a bell, because he left a good taste in the mouth of soccer in our country.

