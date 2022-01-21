The reason why IFFHS considers Communications the best team in Concacaf

Located in 126th place in the general classification, the Creams appear as the best team in Concacaf, above Mexican and American clubs.

GUATEMALA CITY — Communications FC positioned itself as the best team in Concacaf in 2021, according to the Club World Ranking published this Thursday by the International Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) on your website.

The Creams are in 126th place in the general classification with 122.5 points, the same units as Viktoria Pizen from the Czech Republic and one point higher than América and Monterrey from Mexico, for which they are recognized as the best club in Concacaf.

Without a doubt, this is due to the outstanding performance they had in the 2021 Concacaf League where they became champions against Motagua by an aggregate score of 6-2. It was also the Guatemalan team with the most games in the local league during the year, becoming a finalist in the Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021 tournaments, allowing it to add the number of points to go on to dominate the area.

IFFHS Explained

According to International Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS), “the Ranking aims to establish, among national and continental competitions, the strongest team of the year in the world. It is established by the sum of all the weighted points in each competition from January to December.

It is also noted that ranking “does not award bonuses for beating or winning a competition, as each competition has its own value.”

In the case of Concacaf League, the IFFHS awards 7 points for a win, 3.5 for a draw, and 0 for a loss.

In the 2021 edition, Communications had a total of 8 wins (Second leg against Once Deportivo, two matches against Alianza, second leg against Saprissa, two matches against Guastatoya and two matches against Motagua) and a tie (first leg against Once Deportivo. Thus, the Creams managed to add 59.5 points of the 122.5 that the Ranking highlights.

The rest of the points (63), Communications He achieved them with the wins (27) and draws (14) he registered in the Clausura 2021 and Apertura 2021 tournaments of the National Football League, which also receive a score on the scale registered by the International Federation of History and Statistics.

Thus, Communications obtained 122.5 points, one point more than América and Monterrey in the general classification, to appear as the best team in Concacaf.