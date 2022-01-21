The rule that prevented the arrival of Paul Arriola at Club América

The situation that the America club It is very rare and even incredible. The board headed by Santiago Baths has hired four reinforcements, none of which is the far right forward who Santiago Solari requested not in this winter transfer market, but has been asking since the previous semester to form a more competitive team that can really fight for the crown of the MX League. Although there is also no guarantee that filling that position will completely change the style of play that the Eagle with Solari in front. One of the possible soccer players to occupy that space, was Paul Arriola, who walked away from America club.

It seems that one of the most important reasons why toronto did not manage to settle with him America club, is a rule that they have in the Major League Soccer, where they seek to encourage the local market through a clause that says that the profit obtained by selling a soccer player cannot be used in its entirety, and they can only use 50% of it. The only way they can enjoy one hundred percent is by selling the footballer within it mls.

Let’s not forget that soccer at a professional level, before being a sport or entertainment, is an industry, and monetary interest is ahead of the challenge of motivations that may exist when negotiating a player with other institutions. In fact, in a previous statement from the Selected American, mentioned that he understands that this is a business, so he was waiting for what was decided.

Paul Arriola seems to want to go to Club América

In your official account Twitter, Paul Arriola published a response to a statement mentioning that he had lost interest in reaching out to the Eagles of America, where he questions this statement, implying that he does want to play with the set of Coapa in this present Closure 2022.