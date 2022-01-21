The shocking body camera video of a New York police officer rescuing a woman after a gas explosion – Prensa Libre

A shocking video circulates on social networks showing the images captured by the body camera of a New York Police officer who arrives at the scene of the incident minutes after the explosion.

A gas explosion occurred last Tuesday in a three-story house in a sector of the Bronx, in New York, United States, with a death toll of a woman and eight injuries, including five police officers who were intoxicated by the smoke.

The images show, in first person, the sequence of events thanks to the camera that the agent has on his chest.

The video shows the chaos that was still lived in the area, in addition to fire and smoke coming out of the house affected by the explosion.

The agent enters the house, along with other colleagues, and they search the area to find possible victims and it is at that moment that they locate a 68-year-old woman under a sofa.

The agent grabs the old woman and manages to get her out minutes before the fire consumed the place where the woman was.

Another 77-year-old woman was killed in the blast and eight people were injured, including five policemen who became intoxicated from the smoke while rescuing the victims.

That was the second explosion to occur in the Bronx in a week, after a fire that killed 17 people a few days ago.