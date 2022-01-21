The surprises and absences in the call for Honduras against Canada, El Salvador and the United States

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez surprised this Friday by providing the list of 26 soccer players summoned for the matches against Canada, El Salvador and the United States corresponding to the Concacaf qualifier for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The Colombian coach reported several news, highlighting the Honduras Progreso midfielder, Cristian Sacaza, who received his first call-up to the Senior National Team. Others who have their first call-up for a knockout match are Wisdom Quayé and Devron García, both Real España players. The two soccer players were summoned for the friendly match against Colombia. In the end, the right-back was unable to travel to the United States for that commitment because he did not fully have his vaccination kit and defenseman García was called to emergency instead of Allans Vargas, who is out due to Covid-19.

Cristian Sacaza stood out last year with Honduras Progreso and was close to going abroad to try out.

The return of Jonathan Rubio stands out in the list. The Académica de Coimbra striker from Portugal was not called up for the November games due to a technical decision. Kevin López also returns, now a new player for Comunicaciones de Guatemala. ABSENCES Moving on to the absentee list, the names of Deiby Flores of Panetolikos of the Greek Super League did not appear, as did midfielder Alex López of Alajuelense of Costa Rica. Andy Najar was also not called up on this occasion as he declined to accept the call in the November games. The footballer explained that he could not come due to physical problems. Other players who were left out of the list are Kevin Álvarez, right-back for Real España, Eddie Hernández, striker for Olimpia, as well as Carlos Meléndez and Marcelo Pereira, defenders for Motagua.