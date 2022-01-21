The three reasons why Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers will not make it to the 2022 Super Bowl

In the midst of defining the NFL Playoffs, three reasons arose to think that Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers will not reach the 2022 Super Bowl.

Green Bay Packers the season is over NFL 2021 as the best team in the NFC with 13 wins and 4 losses to become the first organization in history to achieve this number of wins (13) for three consecutive years. For Aaron Rodgers and company starts the road in the 2022 Playoffs and, on paper, they start as the top candidate to reach Super Bowl LVI.

With an Aaron Rodgers fighting for the NFL MVP award after registering 4,115 yards, 37 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions, the Packers will have the first game of the Playoffs in the Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday, January 22.

Despite the fact that Green Bay Packers will start the NFL Playoffs as the top candidate to reach the 2022 Super Bowl, there is three reasons to think that they will not reach the definition of Super Bowl LVI. The first, ground defense from Rodgers’ team that allowed 371 points and 109.1 yards per game to rank 13th and 11th in these stats, respectively.

When it comes to the game for the National Conference Championship, Aaron Rodgers does not have the best of records, since he played five games, won one, lost four, and recorded 1,381 yards, 9 touchdowns, 8 interceptions and a quarterback rating of 83.7.

The three reasons Rodgers and Packers won’t make it to Super Bowl LVI

To the irregularity in the ground defense, the bad numbers of Aaron Rodgers in the game for the National Conference Championship is added as a third reason to believe that the Green Bay Packers will not reach the Super Bowl 2022 that, if the forecasts are fulfilled, would face Tom Brady, who already beat them in the 2021 NFL Playoffs with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and has a record of 35 wins and 11 losses with a record in passing yards, touchdowns, rings and Super Bowl Postseason MVPs.