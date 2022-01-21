“The training of future doctors is in a critical situation”

..GM

A report prepared by the Conference of Deans of Faculties of Medicine estimates that there is currently a deficit of almost 4,000 permanent teachers (professor, tenured and hired doctor) and assistant doctors in the medical degrees in Spain and point out the “short” academic life of teachers. The document states that in recent years the number of permanent teachers has fallen significantly, “particularly that of teachers linked to health centers”, and warns that a situation has arisen “so worrying” who considers that the training of future doctors “He is in a critical situation. If urgent measures are not taken, the quality of this training is not assured”.

“If urgent measures are not taken, the quality of this training is not assured,” warns the report on medicine teachers

The report, dated last December, indicates that they are Very few professionals submit the application for teacher accreditation to the National Agency for Quality Assessment and Accreditation (Aneca). “but fewer are those who obtain it”lament its authors. Between 2018 and 2020, an average of 24 professors of medicine and clinical specialties were accredited per year. They are ten times less than necessary: ​​the report says that 240 would be needed. In the case of professors in biomedical sciences, 34 were accredited, when 108 would be necessary. They conclude that “The replacement of current permanent teaching staff is well below what is necessary”.

They point out that the deficit of teachers in medicine “it is very significant”, taking into account that many of them participate in the teaching of other degrees within the branch of Health Sciences, research and carry out care work. «The situation is unsustainable”, they affirm. According to the study, an average faculty that offers the Medicine Degree to 150 students has 62 professors between permanent professors and assistants with a doctorate degree. With these figures and with the fall in the number of teachers, in 2030 there would be 50% fewer teachers.

Between 2018 and 2020, an average of 24 professors of medicine and clinical specialties were accredited per year. But the report indicates that it would take 240

Furthermore, they have observed that the average academic life of professors “has steadily and progressively decreased”. In 2020, the average age of access to the tenured teaching position was 48 years for those not linked and 56 for those linked. Therefore, “The number of years they have been teaching is less”.

Among other measures, they believe that to reverse the current situation, “It’s fundamental” the review of the criteria of the Aneca Academy Program. And that this program makes it possible for them to join “The best professionals in health centers” with teachers in Health Sciences “adapting teaching and research requirements and valuing care activity”.

The average academic life of professors “has decreased continuously and progressively”

understand what it is “priority” incorporate throughout the country the figure of professors contracted doctor linked and are committed to confirming that the Organic Law of the University System (LOSU), approved on August 31, Includes attached doctor assistant faculty figure. “Both measures will increase the average academic life of professors teaching Medicine and therefore reduce their annual replacement rate”, they affirm. Furthermore, they believe that it is important promote “accompaniment programs” so that young Health Sciences professionals can be accredited as teachers.

Complementary news: