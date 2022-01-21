The unions denounce the lack of personnel in Internal Medicine of the Provincial Hospital of Castellón

Unions UGT and CCOO at the Provincial Hospital denounce the shortage of personnel in the area of ​​Internal Medicine, which is why they held an assembly this Thursday.

Health

Thus, UGT sources point out that the problem, which affects Nurses and Nursing Assistants (TCAE), is that the number that exists in the form is not respected at the time of work. That is to say, a number of workers appear and then due to casualties, or because they have finished the contract, these substitutions do not take place. «In a morning period there should be four nurses and four assistants daily and many times it is not so, maybe there are days when there are two of each. Or at night there must be half of what there is in the morning and there was only one, “they add. «There was a figure of co-turners who has also disappeared». Consequently, there are also problems to give days of own affairs, free disposition, or reductions for family conciliation.

Low staff minimum

The representatives went to the manager’s office and, as indicated by these, he told them that he was already aware and that he would remedy it, that the situation was a pandemic. However, the unions qualify: «No matter how much pandemic there is, you cannot have staff under minimum or a plant with 34 internal medicine beds and that 22 are totally dependent patients; you can’t leave two or one person on some occasion”

They point out that public health has to be of quality. And, for this, the necessary means must be put in place, because the decrease in personnel has repercussions on care despite the fact that they do the best they can. “You cannot not replace people who get sick and have a short staff,” say union sources, who add that they have had a significant increase in patients. “They cannot play with the patience, professionalism and health of the people,” they conclude.

Provincial’s Version

From the Provincial they defend that the problem is the staff casualties due to covid and the high demand for care due to the sixth wave that saturates hospitals and forces covid patients to be transferred and assume transfers from General and La Plana daily. “Temporary disabilities due to covid are all replaced, but a few days pass between when the covid is detected in the worker and we have the leave issued from Primary Care to be able to replace it. Those days we do not have the substitutes, “they conclude.