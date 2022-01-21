The United Arab Emirates, the headquarters of the Club World Cup, is at war!

Few days to go Club World Cup, since this tournament will be held from February 3 to 12 in United Arab Emirates (UAE), a country that is currently in the midst of war.

Although the conflict that exists in the Arab Coalition with Yemeni Huite rebels, what is new is the bombing that the United Arab Emirates suffered in the abu dhabi international airport, the World Cup venue where he will participate scratched against the champions of the different confederations.

The UAE capital and nearby Mussafah industrial zone were attacked on Monday by Yemen’s Houthi rebels, with missiles and drones, left three dead and six wounded.

Given this, the Arab Coalition, led by Saudi Arabia and of which the UAE is a part, bombed Sana’a, the capital of Yemen, so more attacks are expected in the coming days.

In a televised speech, Yahya Sarea, a military spokesman for the Houthis, who had already threatened the UAE for supporting a paramilitary force in Yemen, claimed responsibility for the attack and issued a new threat.

“Yemen’s Operation Cyclone targeted Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports and the Mussafah refinery, as well as a large number of important and sensitive Emirati sites and facilities.”

“We will not hesitate to expand the (attack) targets to include more important sites and facilities during the next period,” he warned.

Meanwhile, in the official news agency, WAM, the police reported that preliminary investigations indicated “the detection of small flying objects, possibly drones, that fell in the two areas and that could have caused the explosion and the fire” and that as a result there were three deaths and six injuries.

The Arab Coalition responded with more attacks

After hearing the news, many countries in the Arab Coalition (Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait and Morocco) they condemned the attack while backing their ally the UAE and launching attacks.

“In response to the threat and military necessity, we have started to carry out airstrikes in Sanaa and are targeting terrorist leaders north of the capital,” the coalition said in a statement carried by the Saudi news agency, SPA.

The Yemen War is seven years old

The Yemen War started in 2014, all set when the Houthi rebels carried out a coup against President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, who was internationally recognized and who came to power after the resignation of President Ali Abdullah Saleh.

The independence groups in southern Yemen and other actors such as Al-Qaeda were in this conflict. It was in 2015 when the Arab Coalition was created to support Hadi, as they pointed out that the Huites were supported by Iran.

The The UN has reported that throughout this war, 377 thousand people have died, although 60 percent due to consequences, because it is due to lack of water, hunger and diseases that have originated.

