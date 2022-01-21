These are the benefits that intermittent fasting offers in your mental and physical health | Videos | Univision 19 Sacramento KUVS

read transcript

state of California.nutrition because with the newyear we have great goalsand among them a goodfood, one weighthealthy, exercise, withoutHowever, many have begunresort to what they call fastingintermittent, what is it reallyintermittent fasting?what are the benefits?who di should not evenopt for it?I am accompanied by Lorena Faías, whogood that you are with us andintermittent fasting>> good morning everyone, fatswith the invitation.intermittent fasting has beensome kind of dietslightly popular foodin recent times buthas actually been for severalyears.was definition of fastjust flashing thefood over a period of timethere are several types of johnintermittent but the most commonwhat is heard today or whatpractical people is fasting16 eight, that is 16 hoursnot to any kind offeeding and after eighthours where there is a window offeeding, it is a practicethat really many peopleYou can practice it everydays except on weekendsof the week and how and people whothey also fast that are twothere is fasting completely andafter two hours where there is onefeed window.maribel: taking inconsideration that justmention that they have been agroup of hours where there is nono feeding, whatcan people consume?because I took considerationvitamins, minerals,fiber, what can we consumewhat benefits us?>> the period of starvation, therepeople who just takewater but there are drinks that youyou can take cent fasting, whatwithout sugar and without any type ofmilk or cream, any ofherbs lies before green, youred, is chamomile,any kind of these plantsor herbs you can take agohot or coldthere are people who also takebone broths that the truthdepending on the amountcan slightly raise insulinbut studies have seen thatalso bone brothsmall portion is not going toget out of the intermittent line.and of course the water inall its functions, it can bewater with lion, water with mint,water with herbs but yesyou decide to drink water with lion orlemonade also withoutsugar.maribel: we have to understandneeds to be strengthenedeven in these days whenwe live in the middle of aflashing that mara canhelp keep strongthat immune system?>> is a very good questionbecause I am several years oldpara and ca in a very wayflexible I like to emphasize thattype of feeding forI was overweight and while it’s truehas many benefits inoverweight, metabolic syndrome,type two diabetes demosvery beneficial effects oneach peri weight and fatabdominal, however one ofthe great benefits ofintermittent fasting is no is yesSuddenly it is not so much tothe people who listen to mebut there is a concept that ishappens, it is a process ofcell recycling occursfrom 4:00 p.m.we are doing a fast inour body, this conceptis a kind of recyclingwhere she herself begins torecycle, exhaust thesewaste items andstart transforming intonew elements, rejuvenatedand that is why this autophagypremature aging,we have less inflammation,we have strengtheningimmune system thenflashing john is aceweight and of course for thecheers because when we loseweight we are going to have manybenefits in controlhormonal, in the regulation ofinsulin but beyondthat is the process that decreasesbody inflammation andthus strengthens the systemimmunological.compia in “first hour” andalso remember ourpublic that always beforeinitiate any change in yourphysical activity or even in