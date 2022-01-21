These are the levels to watch as Bitcoin struggles to avoid falling to the $30,000 level.

Bitcoin (BTC) may well continue to slide in the short term now that the $40,000 support has disappeared, new analysis warns.

In his latest market update on Friday, Decentrader trading suite analyst Filbfilb, he expressed concern that the day’s $290 million in settlements would not be enough to prevent a further drop.

Next stop: $33,000 if leverage unravels

After slipping back to $38,250 overnight, the BTC/USD pair looked decidedly unhealthy at the time of writing, hitting new lows ahead of the Wall Street open.

Cryptocurrency cross-settlements topped $720 million on the day, but for Filbfilb, this is historically a tight account, with liquidity likely concentrated below $38,000., the chances of a cascade being triggered are obvious.

“Liquidations since the push below $40,000 have been low so far, pretty much not even charting in the grand scheme of things. At the same time, funding remains relatively flat which means bears are winning against margin traders who are almost all underwater”, wrote.

“We have been talking about liquidity probably below $38,000 for some time.”

If the spot price starts to undo the leveraged positions there, the next stop for “relief” is at $33,000. The update continued:

“If the $38,000 level is broken with further momentum, we expect a sell-off event similar to Dec 4, 2021 and a move towards $33,000 in the first instance, possibly marking the 100-week moving average, at c. $31,500, but $33,000k is also a potential level for some relief.”

Such an outcome would put Bitcoin on track for a similar end to July, the month in which it bottomed just below $30,000, near its 2021 opening price, before bouncing back.

Annotated chart of the BTC/USD pair showing liquidity in blue (screenshot). Source: Decentrader

A daily close above $40,000 is required to usher in a bounce

In the meantime, to secure a greater advantage, things would have to change significantly.

A rally would have to be accompanied by negative funding rates, showing that short-term traders did not believe in the staying power of a rebound. The ratio of long to short positions should also decrease at the same timeFilfilb argued.

A daily close above $40,000, he concluded, would go some way to enabling such a scenario.

At the time of writing this report, BTC/USD pair hovered around $37,900 as volatility spiked once again, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed.