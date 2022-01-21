These are the squad from La Sele for the matches against Panama, Mexico and Jamaica

With the presence of Keylor Navas as the main figure, the coach of the National Team, Luis Fernando Suárez, announced the list of players summoned for the triple qualifying date heading to Qatar 2022.

Suárez called 25 players for the games against Panama at home next Thursday, January 27, visit to Mexico on January 30 and Jamaica in Kingston on February 2.

The main absence for this match was that of defender Óscar Duarte from Levante from Spain, due to injury, as well as the case of Cristian Gamboa.

The surprises were Douglas López from Santos de Guápiles and Youstin Salas from Municipal Grecia.

Both the players who were already working in the microcycle as well as the legionnaires and the newly summoned will join the Goal Project from the weekend where they will be kept in a hermetic confinement to avoid contagion by COVID-19.

The full list is as follows:

goalkeepers

Keylor Navas

Leonel Moreira

Stephen Alvarado

defenders

Kendall Watson

Daniel Chacon

Francis Bald

Ronald Matarrita

Richard White

Keysher Fuller

Bryan Oviedo

John Paul Vargas

Frills

Yeltsin Tejeda

Orlando Gallo

Youstin Salas

Celso Borges

Bryan Ruiz

Douglas Lopez

Randall Loyal

Aaron Suarez

Gerson Torres

Jewison Bennett

Alonso Martinez

strikers

Joseph William Ortiz

John Venegas

Joel Campbell

News in development…