‘They are all fake, they just want money’; Raikkonen turns to Formula 1

Raikkonen always stood out for being a person without filterswho after the races of the Formula 1 gave explosive statements or even during the circuit, on the team radio. Now after being retired, Kimi was not saved nothing and talked ‘of the shit’ what’s in the competencewell ‘everyone is looking for money and power’.

Whoever it was world champion in 2007 with ferrariofficially retired from Formula 1 at the end of 2021, so now that he is ‘a free man’ has charged hard against the motoring contest, revealing the conflict of interest that lies beyond the racetrack.

Raikkones tunde to Formula 1

In an interview with the portal ‘Motorsport’, Kimi raikkonen made abrupt comments about F1, where in the first instance he pointed out that they are all fake and that there are many inconsistencies that should not occur.

“Many things are very false here, so mentally, it’ll be really nice to be out of all that shit for a while. There’s a lot more shit here than what people see from the outside. There are many things that do not make sense, at least in my head. All kinds of nonsense going around. We all know it, but nobody says anything, maybe out of fear,” said the former Finnish driver.

Added to this, pointed out that the money and want can inside of Formula 1 was part of what brought negative changes to the competition, well now the personal interests they put themselves above anything, a fact that, in part, prompted him to withdraw.

“Money has changed things as in any sport. The more you put, the more politics there is. It is clear that money and power play an important role. I guess people want to have power. Formula 1 has lost its way and it has been so for many years. I know a lot of things that happen, but I don’t get involvedKimi Raikkonen confessed.

Raikkonen ran in the Formula 1 for 20 years with different teams (with Sauber, McLaren, Ferrari, Lotus and Alfa Romeo), he ccrowned champion in 2007 and surpassed the 300 disputed GP’s.

