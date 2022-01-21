They mourn in New York the death of journalist Sandoval’s daughter

NEW YORK.- Dominicans in this city they have lamented the death of the young Quisqueyan mother Yadebel Sumitt Ozoria Sandoval.

Occurred by an asthma attack last Sunday at the Presbyterian Medical Center hospital, located in the Washington Heights sector.

The deceased is the daughter of Dominicans Eva Ozoria and the renowned journalist José Sandoval, member of the sections of the Dominican Association of Journalists (CDP-NY) and the Dominican Association of Tourist Press (Adompretur).

Likewise, from the Hispanic Press & Community (PreCoHis); of the Dominican Sports Club (CDC); from Police Precinct Council 33; community activist and producer of the television program “El Tanque News”.

Read more: The daughter of a Dominican woman who received a humanitarian visa to care for her dies in New York

Ozoria Sandoval, 38, was a medical student, worked at the Metropolitan Hospital in Manhattan and leaves behind a 15-year-old son.

His body will be exposed this coming Thursday, from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at “International Funeral & Cremation Services”.

Located at 1761 Amsterdam Avenue, corner of 147th Street, in the Upper Manhattan.

Also: Mass will be celebrated in New York for the death of Danilo Medina’s father

Then transferred next Saturday to his native city of NavarreteSantiago de los Caballeros, to receive a Christian burial.

Politicians, journalists, elected officials, businessmen, community activists, winemakers, sports and cultural clubs, religious, taxi base owners and other personalities have publicly expressed their regrets over the death of the communicator’s daughter.