They suffer from the far right and close pre-game preparation against Atlas

The azulcremas have found new obstacles in the search for their latest reinforcement. Meanwhile, they will have night training at the Azteca Stadium.

One more week gone on Coapa and the problem of rounding the template could not be fixed. It was hoped that by now the team would be able to have their full group; however, within the negotiations, the board has not managed to close the reinforcement for the far right position that it has required Santiago Solari.

Different doors have been touched and all have fallen; Uriel Antuna, Brian Ocampo, Paul Solari and Paul Arriola were the attempts they made at El Nido to nurture their attack, but due to different circumstances, none of these players ended up agreeing to join the club, which is why the search continues, but with less time to complete it.

OBSTACLES BY OTERO

In the last few hours, Juan Ferney Otero, a Colombian right winger from Saints, was reactivated as an option to reinforce the bluecreams. Although in Coapa they do not have it as the main option, they keep it on the agenda to add it in case they cannot bring another element, but that does not mean that the topic will be easy.

According to what was reported by Marca Claro, the representative of the coffee grower would have asked for more money than what was agreed between the Eagles and the Warriors in the negotiation, a situation that the Nest would not have liked, so this option could falter if it continues with that position. So it looks like this problem is nowhere near over.

PRE-ATLAS CLOSURE

On another topic, the Americanist squad will have a training session this Friday night on the field of Aztec stadium to close the preparation prior to his commitment this Saturday against Atlas. Santiago Solari will refine details and test the alternatives it has in the absence of a right winger, one of them Miguel Layun, who has recovered from his heel injury.