They suspend the judicial hearing in which charges would be filed against Raúl Maldonado

The Office of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei) reported this morning that, for health reasons of the prosecutors assigned to the case, the filing of complaints against former Secretary of the Treasury Raúl Maldonado Gautier had to be suspended and therefore, the hearing of cause for arrest, known as Rule 6, was not made.

Today, Friday, Opfei prosecutors, Manuel Núñez Corrada and Juan Catalá Suárez were preparing to go to the investigation room of the San Juan Judicial Center to present charges against the former official, who between 2017 and 2019 was one of the men with the most power in the government of Puerto Rico by occupying in that short period several of the most important government positions in the country.

“Núñez Corrada returned from vacation last week and is currently suffering from COVID-19. In view of this, today it would be attended only by the prosecutor Catalá Suárez. However, since 3:00 this morning, he has been in the emergency room of a hospital attending to a delicate health situation, ”said the president of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (PFEI), Nydia Cotto Vives.

questioned by The new day On the reasons for the suspension, the president reiterated the health situations detailed by Opfei in its statement and indicated that when the prosecutors are restored they will coordinate a new date with the Court and with the lawyer.

“Another of the prosecutors took steps at the Court (to inform that the complaints would not be filed) and Ms. Mayra López Mulero was notified, also early this morning, so that she would not come to the Court, so that she would be his option if he arrived or not”, said the president of the Panel.

However, even though he knew that the hearing would not take place, López Mulero went to court together with his client, his wife, Elizabeth Nieves, and their son, Raul Maldonado Nieves.

The lawyer said that they went there to comply with the Court and with the procedure, even though the judicial process begins when the complaints are filed. Both López Mulero and Maldonado Gautier and even the former official’s wife took advantage of their appearance in Court to reject that the former Secretary of the Treasury violated laws or ethical provisions.

In a brief statement to various members of the press, Maldonado Gautier attacked his former boss, former Governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares.

“This is a commission (criminal complaints) from the corruption lobbyist Ricardo Rosselló,” said the former Secretary of the Treasury.

For her part, Maldonado Gautier’s lawyer, Mayra López Mulero, described as “barbaric” the decision to suspend the hearing, instead of having another independent special prosecutor not related to the case file it, given that Opfei usually submits its cases by the file, which includes affidavits, and does not seat witnesses.

“I am here complying with a court order. Here there is a situation, allegedly, that has to do with the health of the prosecutors. But the point is not that, the point is how many prosecutors there are in Opfei, what is the impediment to starting this now. This is outrageous, a mockery, “he said to questions from the press.

Upon arrival at the court, López Mulero condemned that, despite the fact that he has been in communication with the special prosecutors, he has not yet been informed of the allegations against his client.

“This is not a crime of violence,” said the lawyer. “This is a matter framed in a Government Ethics Law. There should be no secrets here,” he added.

Interrupted quadrennium

Maldonado Gautier did not complete the four-year administrative period in which he was Secretary of the Treasury, Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OGP), Chief Financial Officer of the Government (CFO) and Secretary of the Interior.

The certified public accountant (CPA) and lawyer was dismissed on June 24, 2019 by the then governor Ricardo Rosselló Nevares a few hours after he said in a radio program that there was “an institutional mafia of many years” in the Treasury. that he had access to privileged information on taxpayers that he used to extort money and that, among those involved in these activities, there were “officials affiliated with the high-level administration.”

Rosselló Nevares attributed the dismissal to the fact that Maldonado Gautier had allegedly not informed him about the government corruption that he claimed existed in the agency, nor did he mention that he suspected officials from his administration were part of it. The alleged disinformation to which the president was subjected was what supposedly made him lose confidence in the secretary.

That disagreement was the first of several that later took place between the Rosselló Nevares administration and the Maldonado family. Raúl Maldonado Nieves, son of the dismissed secretary of the Treasury, immediately made expressions on social networks to defend the integrity of his father. Later, he participated in some media in which he took the opportunity to call the government administration from which his father left corrupt.

A few weeks after the dismissal of Maldonado Gautier from government management, the Center for Investigative Journalism (CPI) published 889 pages of a chat from the Telegram application that showed communications between the then governor and several of his closest collaborators in which they used a foul, prejudiced and vulgar language against people and about everyday situations, government and politics.

Although none of them have ever admitted it, since the summer of 2019 it has been rumored that the Maldonado family was involved in the publication of those messages that caused the departure of all the active officials in that chat from their government positions, the termination of contracts of others and later, the resignation of Governor Rosselló Nevares.

Research

In November 2020, the Office of the Panel on the Special Independent Prosecutor (Opfei) closed an investigation they conducted into the content of the chat. The two assigned prosecutors concluded that there was no criminal conduct in the use of the chat or the disclosures they made in those communications.

This Wednesday, on the other hand, Opfei announced that it would file complaints against Maldonado Gautier, but did not say how many or for what crimes.

Mayra López Mulero, Maldonado Gautier’s lawyer, has said that the investigations and the filing of charges are part of a pattern of persecution and retaliation against her client for having revealed that there was an “institutional mafia” in the Treasury that involved several high-ranking officials. level in government administration.

Regarding the investigation that leads to the filing of charges today, it has only transpired that in April 2021 Opfei entrusted an in-depth investigation to prosecutors Juan E. Catalá Suárez and Manuel E. Núñez Corrada on the possibility of deviations from the law in the granting of a contract in the Treasury to the company Risco Insurance, whose officers are Javier and Valerie Jimenez Galarza, sons of the mayor of San Sebastián, Javier Jiménez Pérez.

Subsequently, in June 2021, the FEI expanded the investigation to include matters related to a forensic audit of the financial reports submitted by Maldonado Gautier to the Office of Government Ethics (OEG).

From a review made and published by El Nuevo Día in January 2020 of the summaries of the financial reports of the former Secretary of the Treasury available on the OEG page, it appears that Maldonado Gautier had a capital of $2.3 million in 2016 because he had assets for that figure and reported no debts.

The following year, when he was already exercising his public functions, he contracted a mortgage debt of $597,098, said he had a reduction of $25,198 in his investments and a decrease of $120,000 in the value of his real estate, which reduced his capital that year to $1.6 million.

The financial summary published by the OEG does not show how Maldonado Gautier used the product of the almost $600,000 that he reflected as mortgage debt in 2017. While in his cessation of functions report, in 2019, he reported having $1.7 million of capital.

Experience

When on December 15, 2016, Rosselló Nevares as Governor-elect announced the appointment of Maldonado Gautier as Secretary of the Treasury, he highlighted the nearly thirty-five years of professional experience that, at that time, he had accumulated in the private and public sectors.

During the administration of Pedro Rosselló, Maldonado Gautier served as Assistant Secretary of Internal Revenue of the Department of the Treasury, with the responsibility of coordinating the drafting of the 1994 Internal Revenue Code. In addition, he worked on the development of tax reforms.

He was also a legislative adviser in the House of Representatives during the José Aponte administration. When Rosselló Nevares launched himself as a political candidate, Maldonado Gautier collaborated with him in drafting the government program, the so-called Plan for Puerto Rico.

Maldonado Gautier was born in Cataño, did a bachelor’s degree in Accounting at the University of Puerto Rico and at this public university he also completed a Juris Doctor postgraduate degree. He has been an accountant for nearly 40 years, most of them in the private sector. He worked at Ernst & Young, Pricewaterhouse and later registered his own firm, Maldonado & Asociados, to provide technical advice in the area of ​​contributions.