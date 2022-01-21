They will distribute 400 million free N95 masks in pharmacies and health centers in the country

Washington — The Biden administration will begin making 400 million N95 masks available to Americans for free starting next week, now that federal officials are emphasizing their effectiveness in protecting against the omicron variant of COVID-19 compared to cloth face masks.

The White House announced Wednesday that the masks will come from the government’s Strategic National Stockpile, which has more than 750 million highly protective masks on hand.

The masks can be picked up at no cost at pharmacies and community health centers across the country. They will begin shipping this week for distribution beginning late next week, the White House said.

This will be the largest distribution of free masks by the federal government to the public since the covid-19 pandemic began.

In early 2020, then-President Donald Trump’s administration considered and then shelved plans to send masks to all Americans in their homes.

President Joe Biden embraced the initiative after facing mounting criticism this month over the inaccessibility, both in supply and cost, of N95 masks as the highly contagious omicron variant spread across the country.

After facing similar criticism over a shortage of home COVID-19 test kits over the winter, Biden this week launched a website for Americans to order four rapid tests to be shipped to their homes for free, with the first proofs will be sent at the end of this month.

The White House said the masks will be available at pharmacies and community health centers that have participated in the federal government’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday updated its guidance on face coverings to more clearly state that properly fitting N95 and KN95 masks offer the most protection against COVID-19. Still, it didn’t formally recommend N95s over cloth ones.

The White House said that “to ensure broad access for all Americans, three masks will be available per person.”

