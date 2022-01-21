This is how all the crosses of the Copa del Rey quarterfinals remain

The draw for the quarterfinals of Copa del Rey It was held this Friday in the Luis Aragonés Hall within the Ciudad del Fútbol de Las Rozas. The event defined several very interesting confrontations that will be played in the first days of February. The ‘clash’ that caused the most sensations from the outset was the duel between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid. Both come from measuring themselves in the final of the Spanish Super Cup, in a match where the whites prevailed (2-0) and lifted the trophy.

Another interesting key will be the one that will be held in Anoeta between Real Sociedad and Real Betis. Imanol Alguacil’s men advanced to this room after beating an Atlético de Madrid without desire and with a lack of danger. Meanwhile, for its part, Betis agreed in a peculiar way, after an incident left Manuel Pellegrini’s men without the possibility of having an audience in the match. However, they managed to beat Sevilla (2-1), and now they will have to set course for San Sebastian.

Valencia beat Atlético Baleares by the minimum and slipped into the top eight, and now it will be Mestalla who receives a humble Cádiz, who is fighting to stay in the First Division of Spanish football. On the other hand, there is Rayo Vallecano, which has been the revelation team of this campaign. They remain sixth in LaLiga and have just beaten Girona (1-2). The people of Madrid will have to receive RCD Mallorca, who after a qualifying fight against Espanyol, will seek to surprise and advance to the semifinals.

Without a doubt, it will be an atypical Copa del Rey, since it will not have Barcelona or Atlético de Madrid in its final stays. Both teams are historic in the competition and are going through difficult times. The azulgrana team remains out of the European positions, and is almost without options to win a title this year. For its part, the Atleti del ‘Cholo’ still have life in the Champions League, but they had a tough clash with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Manchester United. The season is long, but it is taking forever for both of them.

the crosses

Athletic Bilbao – Real Madrid

Real Sociedad – Real Betis

Valencia – Cadiz

Vallecano Ray – Majorca