this is how bitcoin credits are for SMEs in El Salvador

Acumen is a decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol that will work with El Salvador’s National Commission for Micro and Small Businesses (Conamype) to grant low-interest bitcoin (BTC) loans, including to self-employed workers.

Micro and small businesses that have funds in bitcoin, they will be able to access loans to cover their liquidity needs or promote new projects that require investment. This was stated by Paul Steiner, president of Conamype, who participated in a talk broadcast yesterday on Facebook Live, together with Acumen’s project manager, Andrea Gómez.

To obtain a loan, interested persons will not have to go to a bank or undergo long procedures and studies, assured Gómez. Conversely, they can deposit their bitcoin in the Acumen protocol, where they are converted to Tether (USDT) or USDC. And then present your project, along with guarantees that you will comply with the stipulated payments.

Once the project is evaluated by the investors that are part of Acumen’s decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), the proposal is submitted to a voting process in which the token owners participate, who approve or reject the financing.

“Those who block funds can continue to use a part of their tokens in the Acumen ecosystem and, by extension, in the Solana ecosystem (blockchain on which the protocol is based). The locked funds are not dead money, but earn interest and some of it can continue to be used,” reads the DeFi protocol website.

The president of Conamype said that promoting micro and small businesses is a way to provide balance

“You don’t have to meet virtually any financial requirements, but each applicant will be classified as a micro, small business or self-employed person, based on their average annual sales and number of employees. So based on that, the loan is granted,” Steiner added. For this reason, those interested in obtaining financing through this new product must first register with Conamype. It was not reported when the loans will begin to be granted, nor what the fixed interest rate will be.

In June of last year, the Legislative Assembly of El Salvador approved the reform of the Law for the Promotion, Protection and Development of Micro and Small Enterprises. With the modifications to articles 50 and 51, the creation of a USD 9 million fund to guarantee access to credit for the sector.

“The first benefit that SMEs in El Salvador will have is that they will have immediate access to financing through this Guarantee Program for Micro and Small Enterprises (Programype). The second is that any financing you obtain through this program will be at much cheaper interest rates than those currently offered by the market. In addition, all the beneficiaries will have the follow-up of Conamype advisors who will help them make better use of the money.” Paul Steiner, president of Conamype.

For Steiner, the new financing solution that the government of El Salvador is launching as part of the Bitcoin Law is focused on serving more than 1 million people who own small businesses, But they don’t have a bank account. They are informal merchants who do not have the possibility of accessing credit granted by financial institutions, and who are forced to “fall into the hands of usurers who charge high interest rates.”

“With this new financial instrument, SMEs and independent workers also have the possibility of building their credit record even when they are not banked. This is possible because the Mortgage Bank of El Salvador manages the program’s bitcoin funds.” Paul Steiner, president of Conamype.

The official added that, with the bitcoin loans granted through Acumen, they will not only be an option for micro-entrepreneurs with operating businesses, but they are also an alternative for entrepreneurs with projects that they have not been able to start up due to lack of financing.

Steiner also believes that, hand in hand with Bitcoin, El Salvador has the possibility of establishing a wealth creation system that works for the entire population. “We will not have an economy for those at the top and another for those at the bottom or those with fewer resources, but rather everyone has the opportunity to improve economically with equal conditions,” he explained.

In another order of ideas, the Minister of Economy of the Central American country, María Luisa Hayem, assured that the nation adapts its entire system, including the fiscal one. With that, will attract investors to expand growth opportunities, as reported by CriptoNoticias.

In fact, more than 40 bitcoin investors arrived in El Salvador in November of last year. All with the intention of investing in tourism in the first country in the world to adopt the pioneer of cryptocurrencies as legal tender.