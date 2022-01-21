This is how ovarian cancer begins in women most likely to suffer from it

A new study makes it possible to predict many years in advance which women with the BRCA-1 mutation will develop this type of tumor.

The results of the new study could help doctors determine which of these women are more likely to develop ovarian cancer.

Ovarian cancer is not the most common type of tumor in women, but it does cause more deaths than other cancers of the female reproductive system. The sooner it is treated, the better the chances of recovery. However, it is difficult to detect it early, since the symptoms usually appear when the disease is already very advanced. In addition, there is currently no effective method of early diagnosis.

the cancer of ovary affects the reproductive organs of the woman, it can afflict in equal or greater proportion the two ovaries. Because it is a silent disease, this type of cancer is usually detected at a late stage, since its symptoms are often confused with other more frequent ones.

In this regard, Dr. Micael López, gynecologist and director of Gynecology and Gynecology Oncology at Manatí and Bayamón Medical Center, indicated that “the most worrying thing about ovarian cancer is its high mortality rate, since it is a very aggressive cancer and is the cause of the death of more women annually in the world”.

“Unfortunately, ovarian cancer does not give you many symptoms in its early stages, since it manifests itself through some non-specific ones”, highlighted the specialist about how silent this type of cancer is, since some of the signs range from feeling swollen, easily filled, these types of symptoms make it easier for the disease to go unnoticed.

Now, a team of experts from the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles, USA) has revealed the origins of this type of cancer by tissue model creation of the fallopian tubes, which has allowed them to characterize how a genetic mutation in the BRCA-1 gene puts women at high risk of suffering from this cancer.

The tissues created, known as organoids, have the potential to predict which individuals will develop ovarian cancer with years, and even decades, in advance. For specialists, this would allow development of detection strategies early and prevention.

“This study has the potential to give women the ability to predict when their ovarian cancer may appear, its severity and which drugs can treat it”, explains Clive Svendsen, one of the authors of the study published in Cell Reports and director executive of the Institute of Regenerative Medicine in central California.

“The results give us a better idea of ​​when cancer may occur, which in turn may lead to changing critical decisions about when to perform an oophorectomy,” he adds. “Because we have women’s cancer on the plate, we can test drug alternatives before giving them to the patient.”

And how can this finding impact the prevention of ovarian cancer? “This model allows scientists to reproduce its progression, from normal tissue to its formation. If this step is better understood, it will be possible to design new drugs to intervene before the tumor gets started. These could even be administered throughout the life to avoid it,” says Svendsen.

Based on the same technology, the researchers are also working on the creation of breast organoids to predict the severity and appearance of this tumor in women with mutations in the BRCA1 gene.

Help for oncologists

According to data from the American Cancer Society, while the lifetime risk of developing ovarian cancer is less than 2% for the general female population, the estimated risk for carriers of a mutation in the BRCA-1 gene is between 35 and 70%.

Faced with this possibility, some women with mutations in the BRCA-1 gene opt for surgical removal of the breasts or the ovaries and fallopian tubes, although it is possible that they never developed tumors in these tissues.

In this way, the results of the new study could help doctors determine which of these women are more likely to develop ovarian cancer in the future and look for new ways to block the process or treat the cancer.

“Our data support recent research showing how the tumor actually begins with cancerous lesions in the lining of the fallopian tubes. If we can detect these abnormalities early, we may be able to ‘short-circuit’ ovarian cancer,” says Svendsen.

Effective and individualized strategies

To make their discoveries, the team generated induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSCs), which can produce any type of cell. They started with blood samples taken from two groups of women: young ovarian cancer patients who had the BRCA-1 mutation and a control group of healthy women. The researchers then used the iPSCs to produce organoids that modeled the lining of the fallopian tubes and compared the two groups.

“We were surprised to find multiple cellular pathologies consistent with cancer development only in the organoids of BRCA-1 patients,” said Nur Yucer, first author of the Cell Reports study. “Organoids derived from women with the most aggressive ovarian cancer showed the most severe organoid pathology.”

For Jeffrey Golden, director of the Burns and Allen Research Institute at Cedars-Sinai, this study represents an exciting use of IPSCs. “Building on it may one day allow us to offer life-saving early detection of ovarian cancer to women who carry the BRCA-1 mutation and create effective, individualized strategies for prevention and, if necessary, treatment,” he concludes.

