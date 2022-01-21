The crisis in Los Angeles Lakers It has bottomed out in the 2021-22 NBA season because in the last five games they have lost four until the game against the Orlando Magic on Friday, January 21, 2022. Lebron Jamesthe main one pointed out by an expert journalist from ESPN.

If there is someone who would be saved from the Lakers’ poor performance in the 2021-22 season, it would be Lebron Jameswho at 37 years old averages per game 28.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.4 assists with a historical record that not even Michael Jordan could achieve in the NBA. But nevertheless…

One of the reasons why the Los Angeles Lakers version 2021-22 have more losses than wins and do not fight for the first places in the Western Conference is that Russell Westbrook has not yieldedor expected for a player earning $44 million in the 2022 NBA.

Stephen A. Smith pointed to LeBron James as the main person responsible for the “disaster” of the Lakers for giving the endorsement for the arrival of Russell Westbrook and, as if that were not enough, he predicted that before the trade deadline, February 10, something will happen in the Los Angeles team: fire coach Frank Vogel or make a bomb trade in the NBA.

They finish the Los Angeles Lakers: ‘This is the LeBron James disaster’

“At the end this is the lebron james disaster like anyone else’s because you are the champion wherever you go and we were able to hear a four-time champion who has been to 10 NBA Finals who is nothing less than a basketball expert, you know the game and he told you: ‘Hey, we could use this brother (Westbrook), it would be helpful’but guess something, eYou are guilty like the others. It is much easier to fire a coach than a player, but I can assure you that something will happen.” stated Stephen A. Smith on the show get-up (Get up) from ESPN.