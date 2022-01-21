This is the life of Gaëlle Pietri, the partner of the late Gaspard Ulliel and mother of his son

Gaspard Ulliel He was urgently transferred this Monday from the La Rosière station in the Alps to the Grenoble hospital with a head injury. The accident apparently occurred after colliding with another skier and he was admitted in serious condition. Once in the hospital, the health services they couldn’t do anything for his life.

The 37-year-old French actor, well known in France, gained international prominence for starring in ‘Hannibal, the origin of evil’ and has recently been reported to be involved in ‘Moon Knight’, the upcoming Marvel series, and whose trailer it was published hours before the fatal accident.

The interpreter had a son with the French model Gaelle Pietri, with whom he also shared a profession in the past, since the young actor also posed for Chanel. Both were very discreet with their relationship, away from the spotlight, so the model has not yet spoken publicly.

In fact, the couple celebrated the sixth birthday of his son a few days ago, called Orso. Both of them they met in 2013 and 3 years later they welcomed their firstborn.

The 30-year-old is originally from the island of Corsica, where she was discovered as model and that he left to carve out a niche for himself on the Parisian fashion scene. After small jobs for different brands, she managed to sign for the Elite International firm in 2004, which led her to be one of the faces of the Garnier beauty brand.

Gaëlle Pietri is currently part of the Metropolitan Models agency, and in the meantime, she has been the cover, frequently, in numerous issues of fashion or beauty magazines in France, as well as advertisements for television in her country.

