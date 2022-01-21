This is what Ana Patricia Gámez would do if she discovers that her husband is unfaithful

Ana Patricia Gámez continues to give what to talk about on social networks, since after revealing why she gave up a contract on Telemundo, she now wanted to give her opinion on infidelity.

The television presenter knows very well what she wants in a relationship and what her limits are within it, so she did not hesitate to be clear about what she thinks about infidelities and whether or not she would be able to forgive them.

The former host of “Falling in love”, who maintains a relationship with her husband Louis Carlos Martinez, for seven years, expressed in his podcast called “Ana Patricia without filter” when one of his followers asked him if he would forgive any infidelity of his partner, that handling this is “something very personal”.

“I, Ana Patricia Gámez, because she is my person, I feel that I would not forgive her”, he began by saying.

He also stated that: “I feel that not because when one already has children, the situation could be seen differently, I am not justifying it at all, nor am I criticizing much less people who have forgiven infidelity for their children or for any reason, now it is a matter of everyone”.

“Never say never”

Although the Mexican recognized that “never say never”, Well, there have been cases in which women refused to forgive them but when the time came, they did forgive them.

“Women who say ‘I would never, I would never forgive if my husband is unfaithful’, and they do forgive them… that’s why you should never say never, it’s true, I feel that I would never forgive him because just imagine being with a person in whom you already you do not trust”, he commented.

Laughing, Ana Patricia sent a message to her husband warning him not to think of being unfaithful. “Look Luis Carlos, if you’re listening to this damn thing, don’t cheat on me… he’s making a joke of it, I know he wouldn’t be able to, he better…”, he joked.

Withdrew from Telemundo

Let us remember that the Mexican, who worked on the Unimás channel, told in an interview granted to the morning paper “Wake up America on Sunday” that to start this year 2022 he had a juicy proposal to conduct his own program but made the decision not to accept it.

“I already had a proposal to start on January 3 in a program of mine, and I did not accept it”, he confessed to the host of the Univision program, Raúl González.

“I didn’t leave ‘Falling in love’, or Univision, to seek other horizons, I left to dedicate myself to my children, do what I want with my time, with business, not be tied down”, he assured.