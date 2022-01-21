This was the new Country Ranking for the World Baseball Classic

The World ranking from Baseball of the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC), positioning the best selections from today to this year 2022.

Ending in 2021, the new WBSC Baseball World Ranking measures the performance of national teams, from U-12 to the highest level, in international competitions sanctioned by the aforementioned confederation over a four-year period. Year-end rankings assume expiration of all points awarded in 2017.

In addition, in this update, among the 12 best teams in the world, Latin countries such as Mexico, Venezuela, the Dominican Republic and Colombia stand out, appearing in the Premier 12 area of ​​the Ranking.

Ranking

Ranking Movements

Olympic champion Japan remains the top-ranked national baseball program with 3,752 points.

Chinese Taipei (2,966) took second place to now No. 3 Korea (2,881).

Mexico (2,722) surpassed the USA (2,445) to move into fourth place, its highest position in the WBSC Baseball World Rankings.

Venezuela, winner of the 2021 WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup, gained four positions and is now in sixth place with 2,255 points, ahead of the Dominican Republic (2,235) and the Netherlands (2,058).

Cuba (1,692) gained two positions and is now ninth.

Australia (1,610), the top-ranked nation in Oceania, dropped three positions but remains in the top 10.

Another relevant change comes from Colombia (1,346), who finished third at the 2021 WBSC U-23 Baseball World Cup to jump two places to 11th.

The Czech Republic (1,091) also gained two positions to reach its best position in history, ranking 14th in the world.

Israel (659) gained four positions and is now ranked 20th.

Outside the top 20, Great Britain improved nine places and is now 23rd. Croatia gained 11 places and is now 32nd. The biggest improvement came from world No. 40 Sweden, who moved up 33 places.

With information from WBSC.

VOTE HERE