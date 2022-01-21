Today is the Last Day to Register Your Child for NYC Preschool, You Have Until Midnight – NBC New York (47)

The New York City kindergarten application deadline for the 2022-2023 school year is Friday.

To apply to kindergarten, your little one must be a current resident of the Big Apple and born in 2017.

In New York City, children enter kindergarten in the fall of the calendar year they turn 5 and are guaranteed a place in a public school. Once your child starts kindergarten, they can stay in the same school until the last grade of elementary school, according to the city’s Department of Education (DOE).

Admission is open to all students born in 2017, including: current pre-kindergarten students in public schools; pre-k centers; New York City Early Education Centers; charter schools and private and parochial schools.

It is also open to students with disabilities, students with accessibility needs, English learners, students in temporary housing, and LGBTQ and gender nonconforming students, the DOE states.

The deadline to apply for kindergarten is Friday.

There are two types of schools you can add to your kindergarten application: zoned and non-zoned schools.

If you live in an area zoned for a specific school, your children have priority to attend that school. Non-zoned schools are schools that do not have a zone; Families residing anywhere in the district or municipality can attend.

You can add up to 12 schools on your child’s kindergarten application. The number of options you add to the application and the order in which you place them are important, so be sure to place 12 options in your true order of preference before submitting the application.

Each kindergarten program has a certain number of seats available, as schools vary in size and demand. When a school has more applicants than seats, the city cannot make an offer to everyone who wants to attend. In this case, offers are made first to students who have the highest admissions priority to attend the school, such as students who live in a specific zone, have siblings at the school, live in the district, or are currently attend undergraduate kindergarten at school.

Each kindergarten applicant is also assigned a random number, according to the DOE. If there are fewer seats available than applicants within a priority group, these random numbers determine the order in which students receive offers.

Parents must complete the online kindergarten application with MySchools by 11:59 pm on Friday, January 21. You can apply online in English, Arabic, Bengali, Chinese, French, Haitian Creole, Korean, Russian, Spanish, or Urdu. Don’t forget to click “Submit Request”. When you see the confetti, it means your application was received, the DOE stated.

You can also apply by calling 718-935-2009 before 6 pm on Friday. Or apply through a Family Welcome Center before 3 pm on Friday.

Kindergarten offerings are made in early spring. The offer letter will tell you where your child will go to kindergarten next fall and will also tell you where your child is on the waiting list.

You must accept the kindergarten offer to secure your child’s seat. If you apply online, you can accept the offer online at MySchools. If you apply by phone, you can accept their offer by calling 718-935-2009 or emailing ESenrollment@schools.nyc.gov.

Contact your school directly after accepting their offer to find out how and when to register.

See the 2022 New York City Admissions Guide for more details.

Charter schools have a separate admissions process. Contact charter schools directly to find out how to apply. The Common Online Charter School Application for the 2022-2023 school year allows families from all five boroughs to apply, through a single application, to 228 different charter schools in New York City.