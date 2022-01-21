Toni Costa proved to be the best father

Will it be that love still exists or that it is a good dad, but Tony Costa has decided to take on the care of both Adamari Lopez, who has returned after being in poor health due to Covid-19, as of his daughter, Alaia.

While the Puerto Rican was admitted to the hospital for 3 days, rumors say that now at home it is the Spanish dancer who takes care of them. Will there be reconciliation?

Toni Costa: A good father

Tony Costa re-conquer your audience. Apparently, after the criticism received, it shows that love conquers everything and that it is a good dad. He and he are supposed to Adamari Lopez they are separated, but the fact that he has returned to his ex’s house to take care of her, shows that he is a present man.

Apparently, there would be a possibility that Alaïa would have been the one who infected her mother. It was the same Adamari who shared that thought through her social networks. However, he assured – to everyone’s peace of mind – that his daughter has already managed to beat the virus and is in much better health.

It should be remembered that, in the case of Toni, he also had the virus at the end of 2021, and since he is already recovered, it is the reason why, without hesitation, he has settled in Adamari’s house to take care of both.

Reconciliation? Adamari López takes advantage of Toni Costa

While rumors favor Tony Costa, for taking care of Alaïa at her own house, Adamari does her thing. In the program Gossip No Like, the journalist Javier Ceriani announced that, what the driver wanted to imply by having Toni at home, while they take a Covid test, is that wants to get it back.

The journalist claims that the Puerto Rican never takes a step without intention and that is why he questions whether the publication he made on his networks was a message for Toni’s supposed new “girlfriend” to see that he is meeting her.

Whether or not it is true that there may be a possibility of reconciliation between Tony Costa Y Adamari Lopez, the truth is that the Spanish dancer proved to be a good dad. Do you agree with his decision to move into his ex’s house?