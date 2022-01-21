Toni Costa proved to be the best father

Will it be that love still exists or that it is a good dad, but Tony Costa has decided to take on the care of both Adamari Lopez, who has returned after being in poor health due to Covid-19, as of his daughter, Alaia.

While the Puerto Rican was admitted to the hospital for 3 days, rumors say that now at home it is the Spanish dancer who takes care of them. Will there be reconciliation?

