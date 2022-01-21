Toning exercises to reduce abdominal flaccidity after losing weight fast

The abdominal flaccidity is the accumulation of fat or skin in the abdominal area. It usually occurs regularly when we lose weight abruptly. In addition, physical inactivity, poor nutrition, the change in metabolism associated with age and postpartum are also very normal and common causes.

It is usually more common in men, since in the case of women, they produce a hormone, the estrogens, which cause fat to accumulate in the thighs and hips. Instead, the testosterone of men causes fat to concentrate in the abdominal region, where the muscles are less firm. However, it worries men and women alike.

For eliminate sagging We must combine a series of strategies, which go through physical exercise, but also through a balanced diet and correct hydration of the skin.

Exercises against abdominal flaccidity

there are some toning exercises that can help tighten the skin on the abdomen after significant weight loss. Planks and sit-ups are the type of exercise that can help us the most.

Lie down on the floor to do a series of crunches with straight arms and legs up. On your back with your legs raised at a 90-degree angle and your arms straight, lift your shoulders and upper back using your abs, while pulling your arms toward the ceiling.

Another exercise that you can also do on the floor, lying on your back, is a bike variant. Place your hands behind your head with your elbows bent and your knees slightly in towards your body. Brace your abs, lift your shoulders off the ground, and pull your right elbow toward your left knee until they touch. Then alternate pulling your left elbow toward your right knee.

The side bridge will strengthen and tone your obliques. To do this, you must lie on your side, resting your weight on your elbow and forearm. Next, lift your midsection until your torso and legs form a straight diagonal line. Hold the position to tone your abs.

Diet

A bad nutrition It is one of the main causes of abdominal flaccidity. Not only consuming fats or sugars is bad. Also following a diet that causes rapid weight loss can develop abdominal flaccidity.

And that’s because many “miracle” diets all they do is make us lose water and muscle mass. In these cases, it is not gained as muscle, but as water and fat, which causes flaccidity even in “thin” people. Thus, we must be clear that exercise alone will not work if we do not complement it with a healthy diet.

Hydration

Necessary nourish the skin from the inside, with a diet that includes water-rich foods such as many fruits and vegetables, as well as healthy fats, which we can find in avocados, nuts and seeds and that help firm the skin and make it look younger.

Externally we can use moisturizing creams and lotions that help us hydrate and increase the flexibility of the skin. Using these products helps to tighten the skin and improve its elasticity. We should look for creams that contain essential ingredients like collagen, cocoa butter, shea butter, and vitamins A, C, E, and D.





