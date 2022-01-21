Two genetically modified pig kidneys transplanted into a person for the first time

A team of researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (USA) has for the first time successfully transplanted two porcine kidneys into a brain-dead person in a preclinical human model, according to a study published Thursday in the American Journal of Transplantation.

The study was conducted in a 57-year-old brain-dead man. The transplanted kidneys filtered blood, produced urine and they were not rejected by the human body, remaining viable until the end of the experiment, 77 hours after transplantation.

The success of the study lies in the prior genetic modification of ten genes of the donor pig, which helped prevent immediate or slow acute rejection. Scientists point out that xenotransplantation (the transplantation of cells, tissues, or organs between different species) could address the global organ shortage crisis.

The first step before putting it into practice

“With this transplant we were able to show that you could take a kidney from a genetically modified pig, put it into a brain-dead adult human being, while maintaining its integrity,” said surgeon Jayme Locke, one of the study’s authors. “The vascular anastomosis remained intact and we did not have any bleeding episode important, all of which are important to establish in a human preclinical model before bringing it to living people,” he added.

The non-profit organization United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the organ transplant system in the US, says that nearly 107,000 people are on the waiting list, of which 90,000 seek to receive a kidney. On average, three to five years is the time it takes for the latter to receive a response; a time in which many of those in need, who depend on grueling dialysis treatments to survive, die.

In addition to being an apparently feasible solution to the clear shortage of organs, the breakthrough achieved by researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham is a significant step forward in the field of xenotransplantation, which have always faced several obstacles, including physiological compatibility and immune rejection.