Two New Florida Lottery Winners in Broward

Apparently win a million dollars in a scratch off of the Florida Lottery is becoming contagious.

On this occasion, two men from Broward won prizes of $1 million when they played the scratch off THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000.

Reynald Belizaire, 59, of Pembroke Pines, claimed a $1 million prize at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Belizaire decided to receive the award in a single payment of $790,000.00.

Belizaire purchased the winning ticket at a Publix supermarket, located at 12681 Miramar Parkway, in Miramar. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the scratch off winner.

The other winner, Craig Feldman, 55, of Wilton Manors, purchased his winning ticket at Synergy Petroleum Group Inc., located at 3100 West Oakland Park Boulevard in Lauderdale Lakes. The store will receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Feldman, manager of the ROSCC Family Trust, also decided to receive the award in a lump sum payment of $790,000.00.

THE FASTEST ROAD TO $1,000,000 Sweepstakes, with tickets costing $30, began in February 2020 and has 155 million-dollar prizes, as well as cash prizes of more than $948 million. The odds of winning are one in 2.97 times.

Recently, three Broward women won millionaire prizes in scratch off.

The scratch off are an important part of Lotto’s gaming portfolio, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales, while generating more than $1.3 billion from the Education Enhancement Trust Fund in fiscal year 2020-2021.

CBS4 is the official station of the Florida Lottery.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on January 20, 2022 11:22 a.m.