two similar concepts but with differences

When one is starting in this sport practice or you are simply curious about this matter, the most normal thing in the world is that they appear before your eyes numerous concepts and that you don’t know exactly What are the differences between them.

It’s what happens with the physical activity and the physical exercise. Although many people confuse them and use them as synonymous expressions to refer to sports and daily activities aimed at overcoming sedentary lifestyle, the truth is that they are not.

There are several points in common between the two terms, but also some differences. In addition, they are closely related to each other and they are not exclusive, hence it is difficult to differentiate them. It is very possible that a person has a life with a high level of physical activity and at the same time practices physical exercise, for example.

Physiotherapists recommend returning to physical activity gradually Getty Images

What are the differences between physical activity and physical exercise?

According to World Health Organization (WHO), we understand physical activity as “any body movement produced by the skeletal muscles with the consequent energy consumption”.

Therefore, we can include in this section activities such as walking, cooking, tidying and cleaning the house, iron or go to work. The intensity of it is not the only factor to take into account when talking about physical activity.





On the other hand, this same body defines the physical exercise as “a subcategory of physical activity that is planned, structured, is repetitive and aims improve or maintain one or more components of physical fitness”. So, as its own definition indicates, it is linked to physical activity.

Other activities that may meet this definition would fall into this category, such as a Zumba class, a strength training plan in the gym room or the practice of any sports specialty such as basketball, soccer or swimming.

Physical activity, vital to avoid a sedentary lifestyle

The physical activity it seems like essential to prevent a sedentary lifestyle and promote a active and healthy life. Going for a walk or keeping moving with simple activities at home or outdoors help prevent disease development and stay healthy.

Both physical activity and physical exercise are important and highly recommended find a place for them in the daily routine, although it must be adapted to the age and fitness of each person.





